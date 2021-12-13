Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


Sergio Ramos vows to 'die' for PSG in their Champions League knockout clash against his old club Real Madrid
Linda Ikeji Blog  - Veteran defender, Sergio Ramos has vowed to  'die' for PSG when they meet his former club Real Madrid in the Champions League round of 16.

22 mins ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

Champions League: I Daily Post:
Champions League: I'm going to die – Ramos reacts as PSG draws Real Madrid
PSG to face Real Madrid in UCL last 16 after draw farce Daily Trust:
PSG to face Real Madrid in UCL last 16 after draw farce
UCL: I Complete Sports:
UCL: I'm Ready To Spill My Blood For PSG Against Real Madrid - Ramos
I’m Going To Die – Ramos Reacts As PSG Draws Real Madrid In Latest UEFA Champions League Naija Loaded:
I’m Going To Die – Ramos Reacts As PSG Draws Real Madrid In Latest UEFA Champions League
Ramos Wishes PSG Had Avoided UCL Draw With Real Madrid Independent:
Ramos Wishes PSG Had Avoided UCL Draw With Real Madrid


   More Picks
1 Comedian Cute Abiola shares first photos on IG as he regains freedom from Naval custody (photos) - Linda Ikeji Blog, 18 hours ago
2 EXCLUSIVE: Defence Chief Leo Irabor orders 50 Generals to exit Nigerian military - Daily Post, 23 hours ago
3 Elon Musk named Time Magazine?s Person of the Year 2021 - Linda Ikeji Blog, 19 hours ago
4 COVID-19: Unvaccinated corps members won't be allowed in camp in 2022 - NYSC - Daily Post, 5 hours ago
5 Nigeria to have widest 5G coverage in Africa by 2022 — Pantami - The Guardian Nigeria - The Guardian Nigeria, 24 hours ago
6 Many feared killed, dozens kidnapped as bandits open fire on travellers along Kaduna-Zaria highway (video) - Linda Ikeji Blog, 7 hours ago
7 Navy intercepts vessel carrying 4,402 barrels of illegal crude oil in Bayelsa - Daily Trust, 23 hours ago
8 2023 polls: National Assembly, Presidency to decide on new electoral law – INEC - The Eagle Online, 8 hours ago
9 Australian socialite undergoes 36 surgeries and has both feet amputated after mosquito bite in Nigeria . . - Instablog 9ja, 19 hours ago
10 Zoom users in Nigeria to 7.5% VAT from 2022 – TechEconomy.ng - Tech Economy, 20 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2021  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info