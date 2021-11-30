Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

So We Have Been Fornicating - Simi And Adekunle Gold React After Ruling That All Marriages Conducted At Ikoyi Registry Are Invalid
Tori News  - The singers asked for a refund of the money they paid before getting married at the Ikoyi registry.

4 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 90%

1 Comedian Cute Abiola shares first photos on IG as he regains freedom from Naval custody (photos) - Linda Ikeji Blog, 23 hours ago
2 COVID-19: Unvaccinated corps members won't be allowed in camp in 2022 - NYSC - Daily Post, 10 hours ago
3 Many feared killed, dozens kidnapped as bandits open fire on travellers along Kaduna-Zaria highway (video) - Linda Ikeji Blog, 12 hours ago
4 Elon Musk named Time Magazine?s Person of the Year 2021 - Linda Ikeji Blog, 23 hours ago
5 “Stop acting like everyone is out to get you” – BBN’s Tochi tells Wathoni after she revealed why she lost an endorsement deal - The Dabigal Blog, 15 hours ago
6 2023 polls: National Assembly, Presidency to decide on new electoral law – INEC - The Eagle Online, 13 hours ago
7 Australian socialite undergoes 36 surgeries and has both feet amputated after mosquito bite in Nigeria . . - Instablog 9ja, 23 hours ago
8 Bisi Akande Is Liar, Sold Yoruba Race To Buhari Because Of Tinubu’s Ambition – Afenifere Leader, Adebanjo - Sahara Reporters, 4 hours ago
9 Nigerian man, 35, stabbed to death by friend during argument in India (video) - Linda Ikeji Blog, 21 hours ago
10 FG collaborating with various jurisdictions on asset recovery – Malami - Daily Times, 15 hours ago
