Nigeria can become highest petrochemicals producing country — Sylva

COVID-19: Unvaccinated corps members won't be allowed in camp in 2022 - NYSC - Daily Post,
11 hours ago
Buhari regime lied to Nigerians, we gave Air Peace all three slots it requested: UAE - Peoples Gazette,
9 hours ago
Many feared killed, dozens kidnapped as bandits open fire on travellers along Kaduna-Zaria highway (video) - Linda Ikeji Blog,
14 hours ago
“Stop acting like everyone is out to get you” – BBN’s Tochi tells Wathoni after she revealed why she lost an endorsement deal - The Dabigal Blog,
16 hours ago
2023 polls: National Assembly, Presidency to decide on new electoral law – INEC - The Eagle Online,
15 hours ago
Bisi Akande Is Liar, Sold Yoruba Race To Buhari Because Of Tinubu’s Ambition – Afenifere Leader, Adebanjo - Sahara Reporters,
6 hours ago
Nigerian man, 35, stabbed to death by friend during argument in India (video) - Linda Ikeji Blog,
22 hours ago
FG collaborating with various jurisdictions on asset recovery – Malami - Daily Times,
17 hours ago
Senate receives Buhari’s request to confirm Muhazu Jaji Sambo as Minister - AIT,
7 hours ago
Magu, DCP Abba Kyari and the endless empty probes - By: Fredrick Nwabufo - Daily Trust,
13 hours ago