Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


Mother, nurse in police net for allegedly selling newborn baby for N400,000 in Ebonyi
News photo Nigerian Tribune  - The Ebonyi State Police Command on Tuesday said it arrested three women suspected of child trafficking and kidnapping in the state.

15 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

Police arrest mother, hospital worker for allegedly selling newborn baby for N.4m in Ebonyi Prompt News:
Police arrest mother, hospital worker for allegedly selling newborn baby for N.4m in Ebonyi
Mother, hospital worker arrested for allegedly selling newborn baby for N.4m in Ebonyi Pulse Nigeria:
Mother, hospital worker arrested for allegedly selling newborn baby for N.4m in Ebonyi
Mother Exchanges Her Three-day-old baby For N400,000 In Ebonyi News Break:
Mother Exchanges Her Three-day-old baby For N400,000 In Ebonyi
Police arrest mum, hospital worker for allegedly selling newborn baby for N.4m The Eagle Online:
Police arrest mum, hospital worker for allegedly selling newborn baby for N.4m


   More Picks
1 COVID-19: Unvaccinated corps members won't be allowed in camp in 2022 - NYSC - Daily Post, 20 hours ago
2 Many feared killed, dozens kidnapped as bandits open fire on travellers along Kaduna-Zaria highway (video) - Linda Ikeji Blog, 23 hours ago
3 2023 polls: National Assembly, Presidency to decide on new electoral law – INEC - The Eagle Online, 24 hours ago
4 Mr. P hospitalised after rehearsals, postpones P-Square's comeback show - The Punch, 14 hours ago
5 Bisi Akande Is Liar, Sold Yoruba Race To Buhari Because Of Tinubu’s Ambition – Afenifere Leader, Adebanjo - Sahara Reporters, 15 hours ago
6 Burna Boy Ft. Wizkid: Download Ballon D’or By Burna Boy Ft. Wizkid MP3 - GY Online NG, 11 hours ago
7 "You want to become President yet no fit respect our Naira notes"- Actor Uche Maduagwu tackles Yul Edochie for stepping on Naira notes at a church's thanksgiving service (photos) - Linda Ikeji Blog, 20 hours ago
8 Lagos mechanic allegedly killed by policemen invited to settle an issue - Linda Ikeji Blog, 23 hours ago
9 So We Have Been Fornicating - Simi And Adekunle Gold React After Ruling That All Marriages Conducted At Ikoyi Registry Are Invalid - Tori News, 15 hours ago
10 Buhari reappoints Agbamuche-Mbu as INEC commissioner -- months after senate rejected Onochie - The Cable, 17 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2021  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info