News makers
Top Nigerian Dailies
1
Legit
2
The Punch
3
Daily Post
4
Vanguard News
5
Linda Ikeji Blog
6
The Guardian
7
The Nation
8
The Cable
9
Channels Television
10
This Day
11
Sahara Reporters
12
TechPoint Africa
13
Leadership
14
Daily Trust
15
Nigerian Tribune
News at a Glance
Mikel Arteta breaks silence after stripping Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang of Arsenal captaincy
Linda Ikeji Blog
- Arsenal coach, Mikel Arteta has broken his silence after stripping Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang of the Arsenal captaincy in what he described as a "really unpleasan
13 mins ago
News Credibility Score:
99%
Additional Sources
Daily Post:
EPL: Arteta officially removes Aubameyang as Arsenal captain
Peoples Gazette:
Arsenal strip Aubameyang of club's captaincy, axe him from team
Inside Business Nigeria:
EPL: Arteta Officially Removes Aubameyang As Arsenal Captain
News Break:
Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang Stripped Of Arsenal Captaincy
Edujandon:
"He won’t play until further notice" – Arteta speaks on new captain after stripping Aubameyang of Arsenal captaincy
Global Village Extra:
Aubameyang Stripped Of Arsenal Captaincy Following 'Disciplinary Breach'
Kemi Filani Blog:
EPL: Arsenal confirms Aubameyang is no longer captain
Tori News:
Aubameyang Won’t Play For Arsenal Until Further Notice - Mikel Arteta
More Picks
1
Comedian Cute Abiola shares first photos on IG as he regains freedom from Naval custody (photos) -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
20 hours ago
2
COVID-19: Unvaccinated corps members won't be allowed in camp in 2022 - NYSC -
Daily Post,
6 hours ago
3
Elon Musk named Time Magazine?s Person of the Year 2021 -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
20 hours ago
4
“Stop acting like everyone is out to get you” – BBN’s Tochi tells Wathoni after she revealed why she lost an endorsement deal -
The Dabigal Blog,
11 hours ago
5
Chimamanda Ngozi Adichie shares her photos rejected by international magazine because she looked 'too glamourous' -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
4 hours ago
6
Many feared killed, dozens kidnapped as bandits open fire on travellers along Kaduna-Zaria highway (video) -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
9 hours ago
7
Zoom users in Nigeria to 7.5% VAT from 2022 – TechEconomy.ng -
Tech Economy,
22 hours ago
8
Customs begin 2021 recruitment, give details of requirements, processes -
Daily Post,
22 hours ago
9
2023 polls: National Assembly, Presidency to decide on new electoral law – INEC -
The Eagle Online,
10 hours ago
10
Australian socialite undergoes 36 surgeries and has both feet amputated after mosquito bite in Nigeria . . -
Instablog 9ja,
20 hours ago
