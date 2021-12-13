Magu, DCP Abba Kyari and the endless empty probes - By: Fredrick Nwabufo

|
|
|
|
|
1
|
Comedian Cute Abiola shares first photos on IG as he regains freedom from Naval custody (photos) - Linda Ikeji Blog,
20 hours ago
|
2
|
COVID-19: Unvaccinated corps members won't be allowed in camp in 2022 - NYSC - Daily Post,
6 hours ago
|
3
|
Elon Musk named Time Magazine?s Person of the Year 2021 - Linda Ikeji Blog,
20 hours ago
|
4
|
“Stop acting like everyone is out to get you” – BBN’s Tochi tells Wathoni after she revealed why she lost an endorsement deal - The Dabigal Blog,
11 hours ago
|
5
|
Chimamanda Ngozi Adichie shares her photos rejected by international magazine because she looked 'too glamourous' - Linda Ikeji Blog,
4 hours ago
|
6
|
Many feared killed, dozens kidnapped as bandits open fire on travellers along Kaduna-Zaria highway (video) - Linda Ikeji Blog,
9 hours ago
|
7
|
Zoom users in Nigeria to 7.5% VAT from 2022 – TechEconomy.ng - Tech Economy,
22 hours ago
|
8
|
Customs begin 2021 recruitment, give details of requirements, processes - Daily Post,
22 hours ago
|
9
|
2023 polls: National Assembly, Presidency to decide on new electoral law – INEC - The Eagle Online,
10 hours ago
|
10
|
Australian socialite undergoes 36 surgeries and has both feet amputated after mosquito bite in Nigeria . . - Instablog 9ja,
20 hours ago