Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


Magu, DCP Abba Kyari and the endless empty probes - By: Fredrick Nwabufo
Daily Trust  - The unfinished business. Just as uncompleted projects line the arteries of Nigeria, inchoate probes and investigations afflict the system.

8 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

Fredrick Nwabufo: Magu, DCP Abba Kyari and the endless empty probes Daily Post:
Fredrick Nwabufo: Magu, DCP Abba Kyari and the endless empty probes
Magu, DCP Abba Kyari and the endless empty probes The Cable:
Magu, DCP Abba Kyari and the endless empty probes
Magu, DCP Abba Kyari and the endless empty probes, By Fredrick Nwabufo Prompt News:
Magu, DCP Abba Kyari and the endless empty probes, By Fredrick Nwabufo
CP Magu, DCP Kyari and endless empty probes, by Fredrick Nwabufo The Eagle Online:
CP Magu, DCP Kyari and endless empty probes, by Fredrick Nwabufo
Magu, DCP Abba Kyari and Nigeria’s endless empty probes PM News:
Magu, DCP Abba Kyari and Nigeria’s endless empty probes
Magu, DCP Abba Kyari and the endless empty probes The News Chronicle:
Magu, DCP Abba Kyari and the endless empty probes


   More Picks
1 Comedian Cute Abiola shares first photos on IG as he regains freedom from Naval custody (photos) - Linda Ikeji Blog, 20 hours ago
2 COVID-19: Unvaccinated corps members won't be allowed in camp in 2022 - NYSC - Daily Post, 6 hours ago
3 Elon Musk named Time Magazine?s Person of the Year 2021 - Linda Ikeji Blog, 20 hours ago
4 “Stop acting like everyone is out to get you” – BBN’s Tochi tells Wathoni after she revealed why she lost an endorsement deal - The Dabigal Blog, 11 hours ago
5 Chimamanda Ngozi Adichie shares her photos rejected by international magazine because she looked 'too glamourous' - Linda Ikeji Blog, 4 hours ago
6 Many feared killed, dozens kidnapped as bandits open fire on travellers along Kaduna-Zaria highway (video) - Linda Ikeji Blog, 9 hours ago
7 Zoom users in Nigeria to 7.5% VAT from 2022 – TechEconomy.ng - Tech Economy, 22 hours ago
8 Customs begin 2021 recruitment, give details of requirements, processes - Daily Post, 22 hours ago
9 2023 polls: National Assembly, Presidency to decide on new electoral law – INEC - The Eagle Online, 10 hours ago
10 Australian socialite undergoes 36 surgeries and has both feet amputated after mosquito bite in Nigeria . . - Instablog 9ja, 20 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2021  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info