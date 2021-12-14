Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

Wema Bank gets honours as 2021 Most Innovative Digital Bank in Nigeria
The Citizen  - Honours continue to roll in for Nigeria’s leading digitally-driven financial institution, Wema Bank, following its announcement as the winner of the ‘Most Innovative Digital Bank’ in Nigeria at the 2021 Digital Banker Africa Awards. Digital Banker ...

