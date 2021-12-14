Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


Mr. P hospitalised after rehearsals, postpones P-Square's comeback show
The Punch  - Peter Okoye, popularly known as Mr. P, has been hospitalised due to intense rehearsals for the P-Square's comeback show.

4 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

Peter Okoye Hospitalised, Postpones P-Square’s Comeback Show Sundiata Post:
Peter Okoye Hospitalised, Postpones P-Square’s Comeback Show
Mr. P hospitalised after rehearsals, postpones P-Square’s comeback show The Eagle Online:
Mr. P hospitalised after rehearsals, postpones P-Square’s comeback show
P-Square: Peter Hospitalised, Postpones Reunion Show News Break:
P-Square: Peter Hospitalised, Postpones Reunion Show
Peter Okoye Hospitalized, Postpones P-Square’s Comeback Show With Twin Brother Kanyi Daily:
Peter Okoye Hospitalized, Postpones P-Square’s Comeback Show With Twin Brother
Peter Okoye Hospitalised, Postpones P-Square’s Comeback Show Tori News:
Peter Okoye Hospitalised, Postpones P-Square’s Comeback Show


   More Picks
1 COVID-19: Unvaccinated corps members won't be allowed in camp in 2022 - NYSC - Daily Post, 11 hours ago
2 Buhari regime lied to Nigerians, we gave Air Peace all three slots it requested: UAE - Peoples Gazette, 9 hours ago
3 Many feared killed, dozens kidnapped as bandits open fire on travellers along Kaduna-Zaria highway (video) - Linda Ikeji Blog, 14 hours ago
4 “Stop acting like everyone is out to get you” – BBN’s Tochi tells Wathoni after she revealed why she lost an endorsement deal - The Dabigal Blog, 16 hours ago
5 2023 polls: National Assembly, Presidency to decide on new electoral law – INEC - The Eagle Online, 15 hours ago
6 Bisi Akande Is Liar, Sold Yoruba Race To Buhari Because Of Tinubu’s Ambition – Afenifere Leader, Adebanjo - Sahara Reporters, 6 hours ago
7 Nigerian man, 35, stabbed to death by friend during argument in India (video) - Linda Ikeji Blog, 22 hours ago
8 FG collaborating with various jurisdictions on asset recovery – Malami - Daily Times, 17 hours ago
9 Senate receives Buhari’s request to confirm Muhazu Jaji Sambo as Minister - AIT, 7 hours ago
10 Magu, DCP Abba Kyari and the endless empty probes - By: Fredrick Nwabufo - Daily Trust, 13 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2021  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info