Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


AbdulRazaq unveils Kwara Residents agency, card project
Vanguard News  - Kwara Governor Abdulrahman Abdulrazaq has unveiled the State’s residents registration agency (KWASRRA) and the Kwara State Residents Card project, saying the effort would drive “effective planning, judicious allocation of resources, and sustainable ...

11 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

Abdulrazaq unveils residents’ registration agency, other The Nation:
Abdulrazaq unveils residents’ registration agency, other
AbdulRazaq unveils Kwara Residents agency, card project - P.M. News PM News:
AbdulRazaq unveils Kwara Residents agency, card project - P.M. News
AbdulRazaq unveils Kwara residents agency, card project The Eagle Online:
AbdulRazaq unveils Kwara residents agency, card project
AbdulRazaq unveils Kwara Residents Agency, card project The Point:
AbdulRazaq unveils Kwara Residents Agency, card project


   More Picks
1 COVID-19: Unvaccinated corps members won't be allowed in camp in 2022 - NYSC - Daily Post, 16 hours ago
2 Many feared killed, dozens kidnapped as bandits open fire on travellers along Kaduna-Zaria highway (video) - Linda Ikeji Blog, 18 hours ago
3 “Stop acting like everyone is out to get you” – BBN’s Tochi tells Wathoni after she revealed why she lost an endorsement deal - The Dabigal Blog, 21 hours ago
4 2023 polls: National Assembly, Presidency to decide on new electoral law – INEC - The Eagle Online, 19 hours ago
5 Bisi Akande Is Liar, Sold Yoruba Race To Buhari Because Of Tinubu’s Ambition – Afenifere Leader, Adebanjo - Sahara Reporters, 11 hours ago
6 FG collaborating with various jurisdictions on asset recovery – Malami - Daily Times, 21 hours ago
7 Senate receives Buhari’s request to confirm Muhazu Jaji Sambo as Minister - AIT, 12 hours ago
8 Obasanjo to Nigerians: Don’t expect anything more from Buhari - Daily Trust, 20 hours ago
9 Olowu Of Owu Kingdom, Oba Dosunmu, Is Dead - Sahara Reporters, 21 hours ago
10 Lagos mechanic allegedly killed by policemen invited to settle an issue - Linda Ikeji Blog, 19 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2021  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info