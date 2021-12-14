Police arrest suspected armed robber in Ekiti, recover guns and live ammunition

|
|
|
|
|
1
|
"Hey baby mama" Banky W reacts after a court ruled that marriages conducted at Federal Marriage Registries, including Ikoyi Registry, are invalid - Linda Ikeji Blog,
21 hours ago
|
2
|
COVID-19: Unvaccinated corps members won't be allowed in camp in 2022 - NYSC - Daily Post,
23 hours ago
|
3
|
Burna Boy Ft. Wizkid: Download Ballon D’or By Burna Boy Ft. Wizkid MP3 - GY Online NG,
14 hours ago
|
4
|
Strange man charges at Bishop Oyedepo on the pulpit - Linda Ikeji Blog,
13 hours ago
|
5
|
Bisi Akande Is Liar, Sold Yoruba Race To Buhari Because Of Tinubu’s Ambition – Afenifere Leader, Adebanjo - Sahara Reporters,
18 hours ago
|
6
|
SS1 student arrested for allegedly lacing her guardian's food with rat poison in Ogun - Linda Ikeji Blog,
16 hours ago
|
7
|
Mr. P hospitalised after rehearsals, postpones P-Square's comeback show - The Punch,
17 hours ago
|
8
|
Buhari reappoints Agbamuche-Mbu as INEC commissioner -- months after senate rejected Onochie - The Cable,
20 hours ago
|
9
|
EFCC raids Abuja hotel, arrests woman, others with fake $427,400 - The Punch,
9 hours ago
|
10
|
Senate receives Buhari’s request to confirm Muhazu Jaji Sambo as Minister - AIT,
19 hours ago