Lecturers now taxi drivers, farmers – ASUU fires FG, NASS members
Daily Post  - The Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) said the Federal Government has turned lecturers to farmers and taxi drivers.

1 day ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

Our members now cab drivers, farmers to make ends meet – ASUU Vanguard News:
Our members now cab drivers, farmers to make ends meet – ASUU
FG has turned lecturers to farmers, taxi drivers, says ASUU The Punch:
FG has turned lecturers to farmers, taxi drivers, says ASUU
The Trent:
Lecturers Are Now Driving Taxi To Make Ends Meet - ASUU
Top Naija:
How Buhari turned lecturers to farmers, taxi drivers, says ASUU


