Ghana COVID-19 testing policy not meant to embarrass Nigerians ― Envoy

Ghana COVID-19 testing policy not meant to embarrass Nigerians ― Envoy



The Ghanaian High Commissioner to Nigeria, Rashid Bawa, said his country has no intention to harass and embarrass Nigerian citizens coming into the ... Nigerian Tribune - Tribune OnlineGhana COVID-19 testing policy not meant to embarrass Nigerians ― EnvoyThe Ghanaian High Commissioner to Nigeria, Rashid Bawa, said his country has no intention to harass and embarrass Nigerian citizens coming into the ...



News Credibility Score: 99%