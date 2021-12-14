Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


North-East governors meet over insecurity, economy
News photo Nigerian Tribune  - Governors under the aegis of the North-East Governor's Forum are currently meeting in Damaturu, the Yobe State capital to seek solutions to the challenges

7 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

North-East govs hold close door meeting in Yobe The Punch:
North-East govs hold close door meeting in Yobe
North-East governors meet on insecurity, others Ripples Nigeria:
North-East governors meet on insecurity, others
North-East Govs Meet In Yobe The Will:
North-East Govs Meet In Yobe
North East Governors hold closed-door meeting in Yobe The Point:
North East Governors hold closed-door meeting in Yobe


   More Picks
1 COVID-19: Unvaccinated corps members won't be allowed in camp in 2022 - NYSC - Daily Post, 16 hours ago
2 Many feared killed, dozens kidnapped as bandits open fire on travellers along Kaduna-Zaria highway (video) - Linda Ikeji Blog, 18 hours ago
3 “Stop acting like everyone is out to get you” – BBN’s Tochi tells Wathoni after she revealed why she lost an endorsement deal - The Dabigal Blog, 21 hours ago
4 2023 polls: National Assembly, Presidency to decide on new electoral law – INEC - The Eagle Online, 19 hours ago
5 Bisi Akande Is Liar, Sold Yoruba Race To Buhari Because Of Tinubu’s Ambition – Afenifere Leader, Adebanjo - Sahara Reporters, 11 hours ago
6 FG collaborating with various jurisdictions on asset recovery – Malami - Daily Times, 21 hours ago
7 Senate receives Buhari’s request to confirm Muhazu Jaji Sambo as Minister - AIT, 12 hours ago
8 Obasanjo to Nigerians: Don’t expect anything more from Buhari - Daily Trust, 20 hours ago
9 Olowu Of Owu Kingdom, Oba Dosunmu, Is Dead - Sahara Reporters, 21 hours ago
10 Lagos mechanic allegedly killed by policemen invited to settle an issue - Linda Ikeji Blog, 19 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2021  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info