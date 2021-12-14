Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


Pastor arraigned for allegedly raping five-months pregnant woman in Ondo
Within Nigeria  - A well-known pastor in the Celestial Church of Christ, CCC, Gbenga Filani, has been arraigned before an Akure Magistrate Court for allegedly raping a five-month pregnant lady in Ondo State. WITHIN NIGERIA recalls that Filani was arrested last week ...

19 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

Celestial pastor arraigned for alleged rape of pregnant teenager, granted bail The Punch:
Celestial pastor arraigned for alleged rape of pregnant teenager, granted bail
Pastor docked for allegedly raping five-months pregnant woman in Ondo Daily Post:
Pastor docked for allegedly raping five-months pregnant woman in Ondo
Court Grants Bail to Cleric Arrested for Raping 19-year-old Pregnant Lady in Ondo This Day:
Court Grants Bail to Cleric Arrested for Raping 19-year-old Pregnant Lady in Ondo
Pastor Docked For Allegedly Raping Five-Months Pregnant Woman In Ondo Screen Gist:
Pastor Docked For Allegedly Raping Five-Months Pregnant Woman In Ondo


   More Picks
1 Burna Boy Ft. Wizkid: Download Ballon D’or By Burna Boy Ft. Wizkid MP3 - GY Online NG, 19 hours ago
2 Strange man charges at Bishop Oyedepo on the pulpit - Linda Ikeji Blog, 18 hours ago
3 Bisi Akande Is Liar, Sold Yoruba Race To Buhari Because Of Tinubu’s Ambition – Afenifere Leader, Adebanjo - Sahara Reporters, 23 hours ago
4 SS1 student arrested for allegedly lacing her guardian's food with rat poison in Ogun - Linda Ikeji Blog, 21 hours ago
5 Mr. P hospitalised after rehearsals, postpones P-Square's comeback show - The Punch, 21 hours ago
6 Two bandits killed in gunfight with police in Kaduna - Linda Ikeji Blog, 24 hours ago
7 NSCDC arrests security guard, 47, over alleged rape of daughter in Ilorin - The Nation, 23 hours ago
8 ‘Thank You For Everything’ — Osimhen Pays Tribute To Rohr After Nigeria Sacking - Complete Sports, 7 hours ago
9 90-year-old Emir of Daura reportedly takes new wife - Linda Ikeji Blog, 18 hours ago
10 How can you cry because of a girl? If a good woman leaves you, that is not enough reason to cry - Reno Omokri berates men who weep after their wowalked out on them - Linda Ikeji Blog, 6 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2021  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info