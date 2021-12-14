Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

COVID-19 testing: Lagos commences prosecution of defaulters of COVID guidelines
The Eagle Online  - Commissioner for Health, Prof. Akin Abayomi who made this known on Tuesday noted that the prosecution of defaulting inbound passengers has become necessary in order to mitigate the evolving fourth wave of COVID-19 infection in the State.

