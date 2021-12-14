Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


COVID-19: China planning vaccine production in Nigeria – Envoy
News photo The Eagle Online  - Cui disclosed this on Tuesday, in Abuja at a roundtable organized by the Center for China Studies (CCS) themed ‘Build an African-China Community with a Shared Future in the New Era: Nigeria’s Actions and Contributions’

13 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

The Cable:
China mulls production of COVID vaccines in Nigeria
China Ready To Build Vaccine Production Line In Nigeria TVC News Nigeria:
China Ready To Build Vaccine Production Line In Nigeria
China planning COVID-19 vaccine production in Nigeria: Envoy Peoples Gazette:
China planning COVID-19 vaccine production in Nigeria: Envoy
REPORT!!! China Planning COVID-19 Vaccine Production In Nigeria – Envoy The Genius Media:
REPORT!!! China Planning COVID-19 Vaccine Production In Nigeria – Envoy


   More Picks
1 "Hey baby mama" Banky W reacts after a court ruled that marriages conducted at Federal Marriage Registries, including Ikoyi Registry, are invalid - Linda Ikeji Blog, 21 hours ago
2 COVID-19: Unvaccinated corps members won't be allowed in camp in 2022 - NYSC - Daily Post, 23 hours ago
3 Burna Boy Ft. Wizkid: Download Ballon D’or By Burna Boy Ft. Wizkid MP3 - GY Online NG, 14 hours ago
4 Strange man charges at Bishop Oyedepo on the pulpit - Linda Ikeji Blog, 13 hours ago
5 Bisi Akande Is Liar, Sold Yoruba Race To Buhari Because Of Tinubu’s Ambition – Afenifere Leader, Adebanjo - Sahara Reporters, 18 hours ago
6 SS1 student arrested for allegedly lacing her guardian's food with rat poison in Ogun - Linda Ikeji Blog, 16 hours ago
7 Mr. P hospitalised after rehearsals, postpones P-Square's comeback show - The Punch, 17 hours ago
8 Buhari reappoints Agbamuche-Mbu as INEC commissioner -- months after senate rejected Onochie - The Cable, 20 hours ago
9 EFCC raids Abuja hotel, arrests woman, others with fake $427,400 - The Punch, 9 hours ago
10 Senate receives Buhari’s request to confirm Muhazu Jaji Sambo as Minister - AIT, 19 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2021  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info