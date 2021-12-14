Post News
News makers
Top Nigerian Dailies
1
Legit
2
The Punch
3
Daily Post
4
Vanguard News
5
Linda Ikeji Blog
6
The Guardian
7
The Nation
8
The Cable
9
Channels Television
10
This Day
11
Sahara Reporters
12
TechPoint Africa
13
Leadership
14
Daily Trust
15
Nigerian Tribune
News at a Glance
Gombe Assembly passes N154bn 2022 appropriation bill
The Punch
- Gombe Assembly passes N154bn 2022 appropriation bill
16 hours ago
News Credibility Score:
99%
Additional Sources
Daily Post:
Oyo lawmakers pass 2022 appropriation bill into law
Premium Times:
Oyo Assembly passes N294.7bn 2022 Budget
Naija Loaded:
Oyo Lawmakers Pass 2022 Appropriation Bill Into Law
Ripples Nigeria:
Gombe Assembly passes 2022 budget of N154.9bn
Global Village Extra:
Oyo Assembly Passes N294.7billion 2022 Budget
Republican Nigeria:
Rivers Assembly passes 2022 budget
