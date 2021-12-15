Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


EFCC raids Abuja hotel, arrests woman, others with fake $427,400
News photo The Punch  - The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission has arrested five members of a syndicate who specialise in counterfeiting foreign currencies, especially the dollar, for sale to unsuspecting members of the public.

8 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

EFCC smashes fake currency syndicate, cautions Nigerians Daily Post:
EFCC smashes fake currency syndicate, cautions Nigerians
EFCC Smashes Fake Currency Syndicate Prompt News:
EFCC Smashes Fake Currency Syndicate
EFCC Raids Abuja Hotel, Arrests Woman, Others With Fake $427,400 The Nigeria Lawyer:
EFCC Raids Abuja Hotel, Arrests Woman, Others With Fake $427,400
EFCC smashes fake foreign currency syndicate, warns Nigerians The Eagle Online:
EFCC smashes fake foreign currency syndicate, warns Nigerians
EFCC Smashes Fake Currency Syndicate Champion Newspapers:
EFCC Smashes Fake Currency Syndicate
EFCC arrests lady, others with fake $427,400 in Abuja hotel Top Naija:
EFCC arrests lady, others with fake $427,400 in Abuja hotel
EFCC Arrests Fake Currency Syndicate In Abuja The Will:
EFCC Arrests Fake Currency Syndicate In Abuja
EFCC Smashes Fake Currency Syndicate, Warns Nigerians Fresh Reporters:
EFCC Smashes Fake Currency Syndicate, Warns Nigerians


   More Picks
1 COVID-19: Unvaccinated corps members won't be allowed in camp in 2022 - NYSC - Daily Post, 22 hours ago
2 Strange man charges at Bishop Oyedepo on the pulpit - Linda Ikeji Blog, 12 hours ago
3 Burna Boy Ft. Wizkid: Download Ballon D’or By Burna Boy Ft. Wizkid MP3 - GY Online NG, 13 hours ago
4 "Hey baby mama" Banky W reacts after a court ruled that marriages conducted at Federal Marriage Registries, including Ikoyi Registry, are invalid - Linda Ikeji Blog, 20 hours ago
5 SS1 student arrested for allegedly lacing her guardian's food with rat poison in Ogun - Linda Ikeji Blog, 14 hours ago
6 Mr. P hospitalised after rehearsals, postpones P-Square's comeback show - The Punch, 15 hours ago
7 Bisi Akande Is Liar, Sold Yoruba Race To Buhari Because Of Tinubu’s Ambition – Afenifere Leader, Adebanjo - Sahara Reporters, 17 hours ago
8 EFCC raids Abuja hotel, arrests woman, others with fake $427,400 - The Punch, 8 hours ago
9 Senate receives Buhari’s request to confirm Muhazu Jaji Sambo as Minister - AIT, 18 hours ago
10 "You want to become President yet no fit respect our Naira notes"- Actor Uche Maduagwu tackles Yul Edochie for stepping on Naira notes at a church's thanksgiving service (photos) - Linda Ikeji Blog, 22 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2021  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info