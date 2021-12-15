Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


EPL: Aubameyang to join Barcelona after being stripped of Arsenal captaincy
News photo Daily Post  - Arsenal striker, Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang could leave the club for Barcelona in January. The UK Independent claims the LaLiga side are eyeing a move for

14 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

Arsenal strip Aubameyang of club captaincy The Guardian:
Arsenal strip Aubameyang of club captaincy
Aubameyang To Join Barcelona After Being Stripped Of Arsenal Captaincy Miss Petite Nigeria Blog:
Aubameyang To Join Barcelona After Being Stripped Of Arsenal Captaincy
Aubameyang To Join Barcelona After Being Stripped Of Arsenal Captaincy Tori News:
Aubameyang To Join Barcelona After Being Stripped Of Arsenal Captaincy
EPL: Tuchel reveals he will contact Aubameyang after he is stripped of Arsenal captaincy Kemi Filani Blog:
EPL: Tuchel reveals he will contact Aubameyang after he is stripped of Arsenal captaincy


   More Picks
1 Strange man charges at Bishop Oyedepo on the pulpit - Linda Ikeji Blog, 24 hours ago
2 90-year-old Emir of Daura reportedly takes new wife - Linda Ikeji Blog, 24 hours ago
3 "We will be obsessed forever"- Ubi Franklin shares more photos with his daughter, Ariella, moments after Sandra Iheuwa called him out - Linda Ikeji Blog, 5 hours ago
4 Yuletide: NNPC Assures Nigerians Of Sufficient Petrol, Says No Need For Panic Buying - Channels Television, 11 hours ago
5 ‘Thank You For Everything’ — Osimhen Pays Tribute To Rohr After Nigeria Sacking - Complete Sports, 13 hours ago
6 Bimpe Oyebade And Adedimeji Lateef Finally Announce Their Wedding Date - Independent, 22 hours ago
7 How can you cry because of a girl? If a good woman leaves you, that is not enough reason to cry - Reno Omokri berates men who weep after their wowalked out on them - Linda Ikeji Blog, 12 hours ago
8 Twitter users share stories about the effect cultism had on the lives of young men - Linda Ikeji Blog, 10 hours ago
9 "At this point, to die is peace for me" UI Faculty President writes 26-page suicide note after battling health problems then disappears - Linda Ikeji Blog, 11 hours ago
10 Formula One driver Lewis Hamilton is made a Knight Bachelor by Britain's Prince Charles during investiture ceremony at Windsor Castle (photos) - Linda Ikeji Blog, 5 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2021  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info