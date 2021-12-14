Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


ASUU: FG forcing university lecturers to embark on strike | Education | herald.ng
The Herald  - The Bauchi Zone of the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) has said that the attitude of the Federal Government towards the implementation of the 2009 agreement with ASUU is forcing its members to embark on an indefinite strike

13 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 94%

 Additional Sources

FG forcing university lecturers to embark on strike – ASUU — NEWSVERGE News Verge:
FG forcing university lecturers to embark on strike – ASUU — NEWSVERGE
FG forcing university lecturers to embark on strike – ASUU The Eagle Online:
FG forcing university lecturers to embark on strike – ASUU
FG Forcing University Lecturers To Embark On Strike – ASUU Fresh Reporters:
FG Forcing University Lecturers To Embark On Strike – ASUU
ASUU Threatens To Embark On Indefinite Strike Naija News:
ASUU Threatens To Embark On Indefinite Strike


   More Picks
1 Strange man charges at Bishop Oyedepo on the pulpit - Linda Ikeji Blog, 24 hours ago
2 90-year-old Emir of Daura reportedly takes new wife - Linda Ikeji Blog, 24 hours ago
3 "We will be obsessed forever"- Ubi Franklin shares more photos with his daughter, Ariella, moments after Sandra Iheuwa called him out - Linda Ikeji Blog, 5 hours ago
4 Yuletide: NNPC Assures Nigerians Of Sufficient Petrol, Says No Need For Panic Buying - Channels Television, 11 hours ago
5 ‘Thank You For Everything’ — Osimhen Pays Tribute To Rohr After Nigeria Sacking - Complete Sports, 13 hours ago
6 Bimpe Oyebade And Adedimeji Lateef Finally Announce Their Wedding Date - Independent, 22 hours ago
7 How can you cry because of a girl? If a good woman leaves you, that is not enough reason to cry - Reno Omokri berates men who weep after their wowalked out on them - Linda Ikeji Blog, 12 hours ago
8 Twitter users share stories about the effect cultism had on the lives of young men - Linda Ikeji Blog, 10 hours ago
9 "At this point, to die is peace for me" UI Faculty President writes 26-page suicide note after battling health problems then disappears - Linda Ikeji Blog, 11 hours ago
10 Formula One driver Lewis Hamilton is made a Knight Bachelor by Britain's Prince Charles during investiture ceremony at Windsor Castle (photos) - Linda Ikeji Blog, 5 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2021  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info