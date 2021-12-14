Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


I won't turn down the numerous voices calling me to contest 2023 presidency - Tinubu speaks | Ladun Liadi's Blog
Ladun Liadi Blog  - The National leader of the All Progressives Congress, APC, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu has said he would not turn down the numerous voices calling on him to contest

4 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 30%

 Additional Sources

2023: I won’t turn down those asking me to contest for president – Tinubu Nigeria Breaking News:
2023: I won’t turn down those asking me to contest for president – Tinubu
Salone:
WOW !!!: 2023: I Won’t Turn Down Those Asking Me To Contest For President – Tinubu
2023: Bola Tinubu Says He Talk Glitz:
2023: Bola Tinubu Says He'll Answer Call To Run For Presidency
2023: I Won’t Turn Down Those Asking Me To Contest For President – Tinubu Tori News:
2023: I Won’t Turn Down Those Asking Me To Contest For President – Tinubu


   More Picks
1 "Hey baby mama" Banky W reacts after a court ruled that marriages conducted at Federal Marriage Registries, including Ikoyi Registry, are invalid - Linda Ikeji Blog, 1 day ago
2 Burna Boy Ft. Wizkid: Download Ballon D’or By Burna Boy Ft. Wizkid MP3 - GY Online NG, 17 hours ago
3 Strange man charges at Bishop Oyedepo on the pulpit - Linda Ikeji Blog, 16 hours ago
4 Bisi Akande Is Liar, Sold Yoruba Race To Buhari Because Of Tinubu’s Ambition – Afenifere Leader, Adebanjo - Sahara Reporters, 21 hours ago
5 SS1 student arrested for allegedly lacing her guardian's food with rat poison in Ogun - Linda Ikeji Blog, 19 hours ago
6 Mr. P hospitalised after rehearsals, postpones P-Square's comeback show - The Punch, 20 hours ago
7 NSCDC arrests security guard, 47, over alleged rape of daughter in Ilorin - The Nation, 21 hours ago
8 Buhari Nominates Muazu Jaji Sambo As Minister - The Will, 23 hours ago
9 Buhari replaces sacked power minister, reappoints INEC national commissioners, national population commissioners - Nigerian Tribune, 21 hours ago
10 ‘Thank You For Everything’ — Osimhen Pays Tribute To Rohr After Nigeria Sacking - Complete Sports, 5 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2021  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info