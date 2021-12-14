Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


Nigerian Lady Who Had COVID-19 During Pregnancy Welcomes Baby, Bags PhD (Photo)
Naija Loaded  - Despite contracting COVID-19 while being pregnant, a Nigerian woman celebrates as she welcomed her baby and also bagged a PhD. The woman shared photo of herself and her baby with the caption; “In August I contracted COVID while pregnant.

9 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 90%

 Additional Sources

Nigerian Lady Who Had COVID-19 During Pregnancy Welcomes Baby, Bags PhD Benco News:
Nigerian Lady Who Had COVID-19 During Pregnancy Welcomes Baby, Bags PhD
Lady Who Had COVID-19 During Pregnancy Welcomes Baby, Bags PhD Gist Reel:
Lady Who Had COVID-19 During Pregnancy Welcomes Baby, Bags PhD
Nigerian lady who contracted COVID-19 during pregnancy welcomes baby, bags PhD Instablog 9ja:
Nigerian lady who contracted COVID-19 during pregnancy welcomes baby, bags PhD
Nigerian Lady Who Had COVID-19 During Pregnancy Welcomes Baby, Bags PhD (Photo) Tori News:
Nigerian Lady Who Had COVID-19 During Pregnancy Welcomes Baby, Bags PhD (Photo)


   More Picks
1 Burna Boy Ft. Wizkid: Download Ballon D’or By Burna Boy Ft. Wizkid MP3 - GY Online NG, 22 hours ago
2 Strange man charges at Bishop Oyedepo on the pulpit - Linda Ikeji Blog, 21 hours ago
3 90-year-old Emir of Daura reportedly takes new wife - Linda Ikeji Blog, 21 hours ago
4 ‘Thank You For Everything’ — Osimhen Pays Tribute To Rohr After Nigeria Sacking - Complete Sports, 10 hours ago
5 SS1 student arrested for allegedly lacing her guardian's food with rat poison in Ogun - Linda Ikeji Blog, 24 hours ago
6 Mr. P hospitalised after rehearsals, postpones P-Square's comeback show - The Punch, 1 day ago
7 "Marriage is a scam, thank God I've never been married" - Kemi Olunloyo reacts to court's invalidation of Ikoyi Marriage Registry - Gist Reel, 22 hours ago
8 Yuletide: NNPC Assures Nigerians Of Sufficient Petrol, Says No Need For Panic Buying - Channels Television, 8 hours ago
9 COVID-19 Omicron: UK govt to remove Nigeria, 10 other countries from red list - Nigerian Wedding's Blog, 15 hours ago
10 How can you cry because of a girl? If a good woman leaves you, that is not enough reason to cry - Reno Omokri berates men who weep after their wowalked out on them - Linda Ikeji Blog, 9 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2021  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info