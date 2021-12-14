Post News
|
Newspapers
Login
|
Sign Up
|
Top News
Fresh News
Most Popular
My News
Video
Politics
Fashion
Sports
Health
Business
Technology
Opinion
Personal
Change My News Page
Login
Naija Dailies »
Fresh News
|
More Top News
|
Change My News Page
|
This site uses cookies. If you disagree, please close it now.
Naija Dailies » Sports Categories:
All Sports
|
Football
Naija Dailies »
Options
|
Edit Profile
|
Change E-mail
|
Change Password
|
Reset Password
|
Subscribe for Daily News
|
Change My News Page
Naija Dailies »
Fresh News
|
Change My News Page
|
This site uses cookies. If you disagree, please close it now.
Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria
News makers
Top Nigerian Dailies
1
Legit
2
The Punch
3
Daily Post
4
Vanguard News
5
Linda Ikeji Blog
6
The Guardian
7
The Nation
8
The Cable
9
Channels Television
10
This Day
11
Sahara Reporters
12
TechPoint Africa
13
Leadership
14
Daily Trust
15
Nigerian Tribune
News at a Glance
"At this point, to die is peace for me" UI Faculty President writes 26-page suicide note after battling health problems then disappears
Linda Ikeji Blog
- A Faculty President in the University of Ibadan has gone missing after sending a suicide note to two friends.
5 hours ago
News Credibility Score:
99%
Additional Sources
Yaba Left Online:
"At this point, to die is peace for me" – UI Faculty President battling health problems goes missing after writing 26-page suicide note to friends
Ripples Nigeria:
University of Ibadan student disappears leaving behind 26-page suicide note
News Break:
UI Faculty President Writes 26-Page Suicide Note Before Disappearing
Within Nigeria:
UI Faculty President writes 26-page suicide note after battling health problems then disappears
First Reports:
UI student battling health issues goes missing after leaving suicide note: ‘To die is peace for me’
Tori News:
At This Point, To Die Is Peace For Me - UI Faculty President Writes 26-page Suicide Note (Photo)
More Picks
1
Burna Boy Ft. Wizkid: Download Ballon D’or By Burna Boy Ft. Wizkid MP3 -
GY Online NG,
19 hours ago
2
Strange man charges at Bishop Oyedepo on the pulpit -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
18 hours ago
3
Bisi Akande Is Liar, Sold Yoruba Race To Buhari Because Of Tinubu’s Ambition – Afenifere Leader, Adebanjo -
Sahara Reporters,
23 hours ago
4
SS1 student arrested for allegedly lacing her guardian's food with rat poison in Ogun -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
21 hours ago
5
Mr. P hospitalised after rehearsals, postpones P-Square's comeback show -
The Punch,
21 hours ago
6
Two bandits killed in gunfight with police in Kaduna -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
24 hours ago
7
NSCDC arrests security guard, 47, over alleged rape of daughter in Ilorin -
The Nation,
23 hours ago
8
‘Thank You For Everything’ — Osimhen Pays Tribute To Rohr After Nigeria Sacking -
Complete Sports,
7 hours ago
9
90-year-old Emir of Daura reportedly takes new wife -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
18 hours ago
10
How can you cry because of a girl? If a good woman leaves you, that is not enough reason to cry - Reno Omokri berates men who weep after their wowalked out on them -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
6 hours ago
About Us
|
Contact Us
|
Terms of Service
|
Privacy Policy
|
RSS Feed
|
Sign Up
© 2013-2021 Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
One moment please...