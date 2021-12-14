Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


"At this point, to die is peace for me" UI Faculty President writes 26-page suicide note after battling health problems then disappears
Linda Ikeji Blog  - A Faculty President in the University of Ibadan has gone missing after sending a suicide note to two friends.

5 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

"At this point, to die is peace for me" – UI Faculty President battling health problems goes missing after writing 26-page suicide note to friends Yaba Left Online:
"At this point, to die is peace for me" – UI Faculty President battling health problems goes missing after writing 26-page suicide note to friends
University of Ibadan student disappears leaving behind 26-page suicide note Ripples Nigeria:
University of Ibadan student disappears leaving behind 26-page suicide note
UI Faculty President Writes 26-Page Suicide Note Before Disappearing News Break:
UI Faculty President Writes 26-Page Suicide Note Before Disappearing
UI Faculty President writes 26-page suicide note after battling health problems then disappears Within Nigeria:
UI Faculty President writes 26-page suicide note after battling health problems then disappears
UI student battling health issues goes missing after leaving suicide note: ‘To die is peace for me’ First Reports:
UI student battling health issues goes missing after leaving suicide note: ‘To die is peace for me’
At This Point, To Die Is Peace For Me - UI Faculty President Writes 26-page Suicide Note (Photo) Tori News:
At This Point, To Die Is Peace For Me - UI Faculty President Writes 26-page Suicide Note (Photo)


   More Picks
1 Burna Boy Ft. Wizkid: Download Ballon D’or By Burna Boy Ft. Wizkid MP3 - GY Online NG, 19 hours ago
2 Strange man charges at Bishop Oyedepo on the pulpit - Linda Ikeji Blog, 18 hours ago
3 Bisi Akande Is Liar, Sold Yoruba Race To Buhari Because Of Tinubu’s Ambition – Afenifere Leader, Adebanjo - Sahara Reporters, 23 hours ago
4 SS1 student arrested for allegedly lacing her guardian's food with rat poison in Ogun - Linda Ikeji Blog, 21 hours ago
5 Mr. P hospitalised after rehearsals, postpones P-Square's comeback show - The Punch, 21 hours ago
6 Two bandits killed in gunfight with police in Kaduna - Linda Ikeji Blog, 24 hours ago
7 NSCDC arrests security guard, 47, over alleged rape of daughter in Ilorin - The Nation, 23 hours ago
8 ‘Thank You For Everything’ — Osimhen Pays Tribute To Rohr After Nigeria Sacking - Complete Sports, 7 hours ago
9 90-year-old Emir of Daura reportedly takes new wife - Linda Ikeji Blog, 18 hours ago
10 How can you cry because of a girl? If a good woman leaves you, that is not enough reason to cry - Reno Omokri berates men who weep after their wowalked out on them - Linda Ikeji Blog, 6 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2021  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info