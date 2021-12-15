Post News
News at a Glance
Nigeria’s Public Debt Increased By N2.5trn In Three Months, Debt Management Office Gives Update
Naija Loaded
- The Debt Management Office (DMO) has said that the country’s total debt was N38.005 trillion at the end of the third quarter (Q3) of 2021.
12 hours ago
News Credibility Score:
99%
Additional Sources
This Day:
Nigeria’s Public Debt Rises by N2.5trn to N38trn
Biz Watch Nigeria:
Nigeria's Total Public Debt Now ₦38.005Trn - DMO
Independent:
Nigeria’s Total Debt Hits N38.005trn
Business Post Nigeria:
Nigeria’s Total Public Debt Jumps to N38.0trn in Q3 2021
The Point:
Nigeria’s public debt rises to N38trillion in third quarter 2021
Online Nigeria:
Nigeria’s public debt increases by N2.5tn to N38tn
More Picks
1
Strange man charges at Bishop Oyedepo on the pulpit -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
24 hours ago
2
90-year-old Emir of Daura reportedly takes new wife -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
24 hours ago
3
"We will be obsessed forever"- Ubi Franklin shares more photos with his daughter, Ariella, moments after Sandra Iheuwa called him out -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
5 hours ago
4
Yuletide: NNPC Assures Nigerians Of Sufficient Petrol, Says No Need For Panic Buying -
Channels Television,
11 hours ago
5
‘Thank You For Everything’ — Osimhen Pays Tribute To Rohr After Nigeria Sacking -
Complete Sports,
13 hours ago
6
Bimpe Oyebade And Adedimeji Lateef Finally Announce Their Wedding Date -
Independent,
22 hours ago
7
How can you cry because of a girl? If a good woman leaves you, that is not enough reason to cry - Reno Omokri berates men who weep after their wowalked out on them -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
12 hours ago
8
Twitter users share stories about the effect cultism had on the lives of young men -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
10 hours ago
9
"At this point, to die is peace for me" UI Faculty President writes 26-page suicide note after battling health problems then disappears -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
11 hours ago
10
Formula One driver Lewis Hamilton is made a Knight Bachelor by Britain's Prince Charles during investiture ceremony at Windsor Castle (photos) -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
5 hours ago
