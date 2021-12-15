Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


PENGASSAN president tests positive for COVID-19
News photo Vanguard News  - The Petroleum and Natural Gas Senior Staff Association of Nigeria, PENGASSAN, yesterday, said its president, Comrade Festus Osifo, has tested positive for COVID-19. In a

7 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

PENGASSAN President Tests Positive For COVID-19 Sundiata Post:
PENGASSAN President Tests Positive For COVID-19
PENGASSAN President Festus Osifo Tests Positive For COVID-19 The Will:
PENGASSAN President Festus Osifo Tests Positive For COVID-19
COVID-19 hits PENGASSAN president Osifo, who opposes vaccination - P.M. News PM News:
COVID-19 hits PENGASSAN president Osifo, who opposes vaccination - P.M. News
PENGASSAN president tests positive for COVID-19 Within Nigeria:
PENGASSAN president tests positive for COVID-19
PENGASSAN President Tests Positive For COVID-19 Tori News:
PENGASSAN President Tests Positive For COVID-19


   More Picks
1 Burna Boy Ft. Wizkid: Download Ballon D’or By Burna Boy Ft. Wizkid MP3 - GY Online NG, 22 hours ago
2 Strange man charges at Bishop Oyedepo on the pulpit - Linda Ikeji Blog, 21 hours ago
3 90-year-old Emir of Daura reportedly takes new wife - Linda Ikeji Blog, 21 hours ago
4 ‘Thank You For Everything’ — Osimhen Pays Tribute To Rohr After Nigeria Sacking - Complete Sports, 10 hours ago
5 SS1 student arrested for allegedly lacing her guardian's food with rat poison in Ogun - Linda Ikeji Blog, 24 hours ago
6 Mr. P hospitalised after rehearsals, postpones P-Square's comeback show - The Punch, 1 day ago
7 "Marriage is a scam, thank God I've never been married" - Kemi Olunloyo reacts to court's invalidation of Ikoyi Marriage Registry - Gist Reel, 22 hours ago
8 Yuletide: NNPC Assures Nigerians Of Sufficient Petrol, Says No Need For Panic Buying - Channels Television, 8 hours ago
9 COVID-19 Omicron: UK govt to remove Nigeria, 10 other countries from red list - Nigerian Wedding's Blog, 15 hours ago
10 How can you cry because of a girl? If a good woman leaves you, that is not enough reason to cry - Reno Omokri berates men who weep after their wowalked out on them - Linda Ikeji Blog, 9 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2021  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info