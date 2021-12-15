Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


Twitter users share stories about the effect cultism had on the lives of young men
Linda Ikeji Blog  - Twitter users are sharing stories about young men who joined cults in university and how it changed their lives. The conversation began after a chilling BBC Africa Eye documentary on cultism in Nigeria. In reaction to the documentary, Twitter users ...

8 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

Twitter users share stories of the negative effect cultism had on their close relatives Yaba Left Online:
Twitter users share stories of the negative effect cultism had on their close relatives
Twitter users share stories of the negative effect cultism had on their close relatives The Dabigal Blog:
Twitter users share stories of the negative effect cultism had on their close relatives
Twitter Users Share Stories On Negative Effect Cultism Had On Lives Of Promising Youths Gist Reel:
Twitter Users Share Stories On Negative Effect Cultism Had On Lives Of Promising Youths
Twitter users share stories of the negative effect cultism had on their close relatives Naija Parrot:
Twitter users share stories of the negative effect cultism had on their close relatives
Nigerians Share Experiences About The BAD Effect Of Cultism On The Lives On Young Men Naija on Point:
Nigerians Share Experiences About The BAD Effect Of Cultism On The Lives On Young Men
Nigerians Share Stories About The Negative Effect Cultism Had On The Lives Of Young Men Tori News:
Nigerians Share Stories About The Negative Effect Cultism Had On The Lives Of Young Men


   More Picks
1 Burna Boy Ft. Wizkid: Download Ballon D’or By Burna Boy Ft. Wizkid MP3 - GY Online NG, 24 hours ago
2 Strange man charges at Bishop Oyedepo on the pulpit - Linda Ikeji Blog, 22 hours ago
3 90-year-old Emir of Daura reportedly takes new wife - Linda Ikeji Blog, 22 hours ago
4 ‘Thank You For Everything’ — Osimhen Pays Tribute To Rohr After Nigeria Sacking - Complete Sports, 11 hours ago
5 "We will be obsessed forever"- Ubi Franklin shares more photos with his daughter, Ariella, moments after Sandra Iheuwa called him out - Linda Ikeji Blog, 4 hours ago
6 Bimpe Oyebade And Adedimeji Lateef Finally Announce Their Wedding Date - Independent, 20 hours ago
7 "Marriage is a scam, thank God I've never been married" - Kemi Olunloyo reacts to court's invalidation of Ikoyi Marriage Registry - Gist Reel, 23 hours ago
8 Yuletide: NNPC Assures Nigerians Of Sufficient Petrol, Says No Need For Panic Buying - Channels Television, 9 hours ago
9 COVID-19 Omicron: UK govt to remove Nigeria, 10 other countries from red list - Nigerian Wedding's Blog, 17 hours ago
10 How can you cry because of a girl? If a good woman leaves you, that is not enough reason to cry - Reno Omokri berates men who weep after their wowalked out on them - Linda Ikeji Blog, 11 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2021  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info