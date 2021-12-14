Post News
Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria
News makers
Top Nigerian Dailies
1
Legit
2
The Punch
3
Daily Post
4
Vanguard News
5
Linda Ikeji Blog
6
The Guardian
7
The Nation
8
The Cable
9
Channels Television
10
This Day
11
Sahara Reporters
12
TechPoint Africa
13
Leadership
14
Daily Trust
15
Nigerian Tribune
News at a Glance
#NorthIsBleeding Protest Hits Abuja As Police Arrest Protesters
Sahara Reporters
- Policemen in the FCT harassed some of the protesters and arrests had also been made.
11 hours ago
News Credibility Score:
99%
Additional Sources
SaharaTV:
Nigeria Police Coordinate Attack On #NorthIsBleeding Protesters In Abuja
Ripples Nigeria:
Police disrupts Abuja #NorthIsBleeding protests, arrests four persons
Independent:
Five Arrested As #NorthIsBleeding Protest Erupts In Abuja (PHOTOS)
Tori News:
#NorthIsBleeding Protest Hits Abuja As Police Arrest Protesters
More Picks
1
Burna Boy Ft. Wizkid: Download Ballon D’or By Burna Boy Ft. Wizkid MP3 -
GY Online NG,
22 hours ago
2
Strange man charges at Bishop Oyedepo on the pulpit -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
21 hours ago
3
90-year-old Emir of Daura reportedly takes new wife -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
21 hours ago
4
‘Thank You For Everything’ — Osimhen Pays Tribute To Rohr After Nigeria Sacking -
Complete Sports,
10 hours ago
5
SS1 student arrested for allegedly lacing her guardian's food with rat poison in Ogun -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
24 hours ago
6
Mr. P hospitalised after rehearsals, postpones P-Square's comeback show -
The Punch,
1 day ago
7
"Marriage is a scam, thank God I've never been married" - Kemi Olunloyo reacts to court's invalidation of Ikoyi Marriage Registry -
Gist Reel,
22 hours ago
8
Yuletide: NNPC Assures Nigerians Of Sufficient Petrol, Says No Need For Panic Buying -
Channels Television,
8 hours ago
9
COVID-19 Omicron: UK govt to remove Nigeria, 10 other countries from red list -
Nigerian Wedding's Blog,
15 hours ago
10
How can you cry because of a girl? If a good woman leaves you, that is not enough reason to cry - Reno Omokri berates men who weep after their wowalked out on them -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
9 hours ago
