7 labourers die, 19 others injured as truck carrying them somersaults on Ibadan highway

|
|
|
|
|
1
|
Burna Boy Ft. Wizkid: Download Ballon D’or By Burna Boy Ft. Wizkid MP3 - GY Online NG,
22 hours ago
|
2
|
Strange man charges at Bishop Oyedepo on the pulpit - Linda Ikeji Blog,
21 hours ago
|
3
|
90-year-old Emir of Daura reportedly takes new wife - Linda Ikeji Blog,
21 hours ago
|
4
|
‘Thank You For Everything’ — Osimhen Pays Tribute To Rohr After Nigeria Sacking - Complete Sports,
10 hours ago
|
5
|
SS1 student arrested for allegedly lacing her guardian's food with rat poison in Ogun - Linda Ikeji Blog,
24 hours ago
|
6
|
Mr. P hospitalised after rehearsals, postpones P-Square's comeback show - The Punch,
1 day ago
|
7
|
"Marriage is a scam, thank God I've never been married" - Kemi Olunloyo reacts to court's invalidation of Ikoyi Marriage Registry - Gist Reel,
22 hours ago
|
8
|
Yuletide: NNPC Assures Nigerians Of Sufficient Petrol, Says No Need For Panic Buying - Channels Television,
8 hours ago
|
9
|
COVID-19 Omicron: UK govt to remove Nigeria, 10 other countries from red list - Nigerian Wedding's Blog,
15 hours ago
|
10
|
How can you cry because of a girl? If a good woman leaves you, that is not enough reason to cry - Reno Omokri berates men who weep after their wowalked out on them - Linda Ikeji Blog,
9 hours ago