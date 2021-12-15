Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

Four Passengers Burnt To Death In Osun Road Accident
Naija News  - An early morning accident on Wednesday in Osun State has resulted in the death of seven passengers who were travelling in an 18-seater bus. Of the seven that died, Naija News understands four of them were burnt beyond recognition.

