America Didn’t Give Me Visa Even Though I Won Visa Lottery – Uti Nwachukwu Reveals Online Nigeria - Uti Nwachukwu Uti Nwachukwu has revealed that even after winning American visa lottery some years ago, he was not allowed to enter America. The Nigerian actor, model, TV presenter, and Big Brother Africa S5 winner said the incident left him devastated.



News Credibility Score: 94%