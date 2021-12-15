Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


America Didn’t Give Me Visa Even Though I Won Visa Lottery – Uti Nwachukwu Reveals
News photo Online Nigeria  - Uti Nwachukwu Uti Nwachukwu has revealed that even after winning American visa lottery some years ago, he was not allowed to enter America. The Nigerian actor, model, TV presenter, and Big Brother Africa S5 winner said the incident left him devastated.

19 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 94%

 Additional Sources

Uti Nwachukwu Reveals Why He Was Disqualified After Winning American Visa Lottery Independent:
Uti Nwachukwu Reveals Why He Was Disqualified After Winning American Visa Lottery
Uti Nwachukwu on why he was disqualified after winning an American visa lottery News Wire NGR:
Uti Nwachukwu on why he was disqualified after winning an American visa lottery
Why I was disqualified after winning an America visa lottery — Media Personality Uti Nwachukwu Instablog 9ja:
Why I was disqualified after winning an America visa lottery — Media Personality Uti Nwachukwu
America Didn’t Give Me Visa Even Though I Won Visa Lottery – Uti Nwachukwu Reveals (Video) Tori News:
America Didn’t Give Me Visa Even Though I Won Visa Lottery – Uti Nwachukwu Reveals (Video)


   More Picks
1 "We will be obsessed forever"- Ubi Franklin shares more photos with his daughter, Ariella, moments after Sandra Iheuwa called him out - Linda Ikeji Blog, 18 hours ago
2 Yuletide: NNPC Assures Nigerians Of Sufficient Petrol, Says No Need For Panic Buying - Channels Television, 23 hours ago
3 Northerners’ll never allow Igbo become president, Southeast should support Biafra – IPOB - Daily Post, 23 hours ago
4 Lassa fever kills medical doctor and pregnant woman in Nasarawa state - Linda Ikeji Blog, 19 hours ago
5 Davido's kids, Imade and Ifeanyi, bond as they spend time together with their father (video) - Linda Ikeji Blog, 14 hours ago
6 Customs intercept 550 pump action gun cartridges in Benue - The Punch, 17 hours ago
7 Buhari Rejoices With Nigeria’s First Female VC, Alele-Williams, at 89 - This Day, 19 hours ago
8 Twitter users share stories about the effect cultism had on the lives of young men - Linda Ikeji Blog, 22 hours ago
9 Lady breaks 100 years tradition in Urhoboland as she bagged her father's chieftancy title - Linda Ikeji Blog, 22 hours ago
10 FEC approves $1.9bn to boost power supply from 5,000 to 7,000 megawatts - Prompt News, 11 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2021  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info