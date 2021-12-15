Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


Police, Department Of State Services Seal Off Kano Press Centre Over Planned Protest By Northern Groups
News photo Sahara Reporters  - Operatives of the Department of Security Service (DSS), the Nigerian police and other security agencies on Wednesday sealed off the Kano State secretariat of the Nigeria Union of Journalists, NUJ (Press Centre).This happened after the Coalition of ...

24 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

DSS, police seal Kano Press Centre over planned protest Daily Trust:
DSS, police seal Kano Press Centre over planned protest
#NorthIsBleeding Protest: DSS and Police seal Kano Press Centre ahead of planned protest Linda Ikeji Blog:
#NorthIsBleeding Protest: DSS and Police seal Kano Press Centre ahead of planned protest
Security agents seal Kano NUJ secretariat over planned protest Nigerian Tribune:
Security agents seal Kano NUJ secretariat over planned protest
Security agents seal off Kano NUJ secretariat over planned protests against insecurity The Street Journal:
Security agents seal off Kano NUJ secretariat over planned protests against insecurity
DSS and Police seal Kano Press Centre ahead of planned protest Nigerian Wedding's Blog:
DSS and Police seal Kano Press Centre ahead of planned protest
#NorthIsBleeding Protest: DSS and Police seal Kano Press Centre ahead of planned protest Studio CB55:
#NorthIsBleeding Protest: DSS and Police seal Kano Press Centre ahead of planned protest
DSS, Police seal Kano Press Centre over planned protest against insecurity Global Upfront:
DSS, Police seal Kano Press Centre over planned protest against insecurity
#NorthIsBleeding Protest: DSS and Police seal Kano Press Centre ahead of planned protest Gist Punch:
#NorthIsBleeding Protest: DSS and Police seal Kano Press Centre ahead of planned protest
Security Operatives Seal Venue Of #NorthIsBleeding Protest Global Village Extra:
Security Operatives Seal Venue Of #NorthIsBleeding Protest
Police, DSS Seal Off Kano Press Centre Over Planned Protest By Northern Groups Tori News:
Police, DSS Seal Off Kano Press Centre Over Planned Protest By Northern Groups
#NorthIsBleeding Protest: DSS, Police seal Kano Press Centre ahead of planned protest National Daily:
#NorthIsBleeding Protest: DSS, Police seal Kano Press Centre ahead of planned protest


   More Picks
1 "I’m devastated, but not hopeless" - How family announced the demise of Nollywood actor, Karibi Fubara - News Wire NGR, 19 hours ago
2 "We will be obsessed forever"- Ubi Franklin shares more photos with his daughter, Ariella, moments after Sandra Iheuwa called him out - Linda Ikeji Blog, 24 hours ago
3 Senate approves N633.39bn for NCC, N8.8bn for USPF in 2022 budget - Daily Post, 19 hours ago
4 Nigeria records 1,424 new COVID-19 cases in 14 states, FCT - Pulse Nigeria, 5 hours ago
5 How Nigerian Customs Service Intercepted 550 Pump-Action Cartridges Going To Taraba From Anambra - Sahara Reporters, 12 hours ago
6 Police, Department Of State Services Seal Off Kano Press Centre Over Planned Protest By Northern Groups - Sahara Reporters, 24 hours ago
7 Man arrested for masterminding the abduction and murder of his wife so he can inherit her numerous assets (photos) - Linda Ikeji Blog, 16 hours ago
8 Davido's kids, Imade and Ifeanyi, bond as they spend time together with their father (video) - Linda Ikeji Blog, 20 hours ago
9 Singer Ayra Starr recounts how a male fan made her laugh and almost drop her mic as she danced while performing on stage (video) - Linda Ikeji Blog, 7 hours ago
10 Otedola: I have no interest in holding any board position in FBN Holdings, First Bank - Vanguard News, 11 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2021  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info