Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


Oyo to expend N4.9bn on 10.8km road projects
News photo Nigerian Tribune  - The Oyo State Executive Council has approved the sum of N4,998,939,148.08 for the dualisation of Ibadan Airport Road, its adjoining access road among

6 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

Oyo Approves Dualisation Of Ibadan Airport Road, Others For N4.9bn Independent:
Oyo Approves Dualisation Of Ibadan Airport Road, Others For N4.9bn
Oyo approves dualisation of Ibadan Airport Road, others for N4.9bn - P.M. News PM News:
Oyo approves dualisation of Ibadan Airport Road, others for N4.9bn - P.M. News
Oyo Govt Awards Ibadan Airport Road Dualisation, Others For N4.9bn Inside Business Nigeria:
Oyo Govt Awards Ibadan Airport Road Dualisation, Others For N4.9bn
Oyo approves dualisation of Ibadan Airport Road, others for N4.9b The Eagle Online:
Oyo approves dualisation of Ibadan Airport Road, others for N4.9b


   More Picks
1 "We will be obsessed forever"- Ubi Franklin shares more photos with his daughter, Ariella, moments after Sandra Iheuwa called him out - Linda Ikeji Blog, 7 hours ago
2 Yuletide: NNPC Assures Nigerians Of Sufficient Petrol, Says No Need For Panic Buying - Channels Television, 12 hours ago
3 ‘Thank You For Everything’ — Osimhen Pays Tribute To Rohr After Nigeria Sacking - Complete Sports, 14 hours ago
4 Bimpe Oyebade And Adedimeji Lateef Finally Announce Their Wedding Date - Independent, 23 hours ago
5 How can you cry because of a girl? If a good woman leaves you, that is not enough reason to cry - Reno Omokri berates men who weep after their wowalked out on them - Linda Ikeji Blog, 14 hours ago
6 Lady breaks 100 years tradition in Urhoboland as she bagged her father's chieftancy title - Linda Ikeji Blog, 11 hours ago
7 Twitter users share stories about the effect cultism had on the lives of young men - Linda Ikeji Blog, 11 hours ago
8 "At this point, to die is peace for me" UI Faculty President writes 26-page suicide note after battling health problems then disappears - Linda Ikeji Blog, 13 hours ago
9 Formula One driver Lewis Hamilton is made a Knight Bachelor by Britain's Prince Charles during investiture ceremony at Windsor Castle (photos) - Linda Ikeji Blog, 7 hours ago
10 Malaysian Court Frees Four Nigerians Sentenced To Death On Drug Charges - Sahara Reporters, 12 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2021  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info