APC-led govt has set Nigeria 20 years backwards — Wike
News photo The Punch  - Governor of Rivers State, Nyesom Wike has urged Nigerians to be more careful in their choice of who to entrust with the responsibility of governing Nigeria, particularly members of the All Progressives Congress in 2023.

17 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

