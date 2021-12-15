Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

Keke operators protest killings, abduction in Awka
The Punch  - Keke operators in Anambra State on Wednesday protested at the Unizik junction, Awka, over the alleged killings, abduction and harassment

12 hours ago
 Additional Sources

Tricycle operators protest extortion in Anambra Vanguard News:
Tricycle operators protest extortion in Anambra
Tricycle Operators Protest Extortion, Harassment In Anambra Independent:
Tricycle Operators Protest Extortion, Harassment In Anambra
Two policemen killed, 21 arrested as Anambra Keke operators protest killings, abductions Within Nigeria:
Two policemen killed, 21 arrested as Anambra Keke operators protest killings, abductions


