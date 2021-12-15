Post News
News at a Glance
Resident doctors decry inadequate medical equipment in health sector
Pulse Nigeria
- Resident doctors decry inadequate medical equipment in health sector
4 hours ago
News Credibility Score:
99%
Additional Sources
Vanguard News:
Resident doctors decry inadequate medical equipment in health sector
Prompt News:
Resident doctors decry inadequate medical equipment in health sector
The Genius Media:
Resident Doctors Decry Inadequate Medical Equipment In Health Sector
More Picks
1
"We will be obsessed forever"- Ubi Franklin shares more photos with his daughter, Ariella, moments after Sandra Iheuwa called him out -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
8 hours ago
2
Yuletide: NNPC Assures Nigerians Of Sufficient Petrol, Says No Need For Panic Buying -
Channels Television,
14 hours ago
3
‘Thank You For Everything’ — Osimhen Pays Tribute To Rohr After Nigeria Sacking -
Complete Sports,
16 hours ago
4
Northerners’ll never allow Igbo become president, Southeast should support Biafra – IPOB -
Daily Post,
14 hours ago
5
How can you cry because of a girl? If a good woman leaves you, that is not enough reason to cry - Reno Omokri berates men who weep after their wowalked out on them -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
16 hours ago
6
Lady breaks 100 years tradition in Urhoboland as she bagged her father's chieftancy title -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
13 hours ago
7
Buhari Rejoices With Nigeria’s First Female VC, Alele-Williams, at 89 -
This Day,
10 hours ago
8
Twitter users share stories about the effect cultism had on the lives of young men -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
13 hours ago
9
Lassa fever kills medical doctor and pregnant woman in Nasarawa state -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
10 hours ago
10
"At this point, to die is peace for me" UI Faculty President writes 26-page suicide note after battling health problems then disappears -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
14 hours ago
