Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria
News at a Glance
Senate approves N633.39bn for NCC, N8.8bn for USPF in 2022 budget
Daily Post
- The Senate has approved the budget of N633,393,283,000 for the Nigerian Communications Commission, NCC for the 2022 fiscal year.
19 hours ago
News Credibility Score:
99%
Additional Sources
Nigerian Tribune:
Reps okay N633bn budget for NCC
Premium Times:
NCC projects N633 billion revenue in 2022 as reps approve budget
Independent:
Senate Approves N633.39bn Budget For NCC In 2022
Business Day:
Senate approves N633.39bn 2022 budget for NCC
The News Guru:
Senate approves N633.39bn 2022 budget for NCC
Inside Business Nigeria:
Senate Okays NCC's N633.39bn Budget For 2022
The Will:
Senate Approves N633.39bn Budget For NCC In 2022
Daily Nigerian:
Senate approves N633.39bn 2022 budget for NCC
Prompt News:
Senate approves N633.39bn 2022 budget for NCC
The Eagle Online:
Senate okays N633.39b budget for NCC in 2022
PM News:
Senate okays N633.39bn budget for NCC in 2022
Global Village Extra:
Senate Approves N633.39bn For NCC, N8.8bn For USPF In 2022 Budget
1st for Credible News:
Senate approves N633.39bn 2022 budget for NCC
Within Nigeria:
NCC projects N633 billion revenue in 2022 as reps approve budget
More Picks
1
"I’m devastated, but not hopeless" - How family announced the demise of Nollywood actor, Karibi Fubara -
News Wire NGR,
19 hours ago
2
"We will be obsessed forever"- Ubi Franklin shares more photos with his daughter, Ariella, moments after Sandra Iheuwa called him out -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
24 hours ago
3
Senate approves N633.39bn for NCC, N8.8bn for USPF in 2022 budget -
Daily Post,
19 hours ago
4
Nigeria records 1,424 new COVID-19 cases in 14 states, FCT -
Pulse Nigeria,
5 hours ago
5
How Nigerian Customs Service Intercepted 550 Pump-Action Cartridges Going To Taraba From Anambra -
Sahara Reporters,
12 hours ago
6
Police, Department Of State Services Seal Off Kano Press Centre Over Planned Protest By Northern Groups -
Sahara Reporters,
24 hours ago
7
Man arrested for masterminding the abduction and murder of his wife so he can inherit her numerous assets (photos) -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
16 hours ago
8
Davido's kids, Imade and Ifeanyi, bond as they spend time together with their father (video) -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
20 hours ago
9
Singer Ayra Starr recounts how a male fan made her laugh and almost drop her mic as she danced while performing on stage (video) -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
7 hours ago
10
Otedola: I have no interest in holding any board position in FBN Holdings, First Bank -
Vanguard News,
11 hours ago
