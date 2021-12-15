Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


"I’m devastated, but not hopeless" - How family announced the demise of Nollywood actor, Karibi Fubara
News Wire NGR  - Nollywood actor, Karibi Fubara has passed away after battling cancer for nearly two years. Fubara was an actor who rose to prominence after starring in ‘Before 30.’  He went on to star in several movies including God Calling, Quam’s Money, Castle and ...

21 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

Karibi Fubara: Nollywood loses another actor Vanguard News:
Karibi Fubara: Nollywood loses another actor
Nollywood Actor, Karibi Fubara Is Dead Nollywood actor, Karibi Fubara has died. His sister, Stella Fubara announced his death on social media, saying, “He was a warrior...now he The Punch:
Nollywood Actor, Karibi Fubara Is Dead Nollywood actor, Karibi Fubara has died. His sister, Stella Fubara announced his death on social media, saying, “He was a warrior...now he's an angel in heaven❤ Rest my darling brother Karibi🙏🏽 We will only ...
Nollywood actor Karibi Fubara loses battle to Cancer Yaba Left Online:
Nollywood actor Karibi Fubara loses battle to Cancer
Nollywood actor, Karibi Fubara, is dead Premium Times:
Nollywood actor, Karibi Fubara, is dead
Nollywood Actor, Karibi Fubara Is Dead Miss Petite Nigeria Blog:
Nollywood Actor, Karibi Fubara Is Dead
Nollywood Actor Karibi Fubara Is Dead Page One:
Nollywood Actor Karibi Fubara Is Dead
Nollywood Actor Karibi Fubara Is Dead Independent:
Nollywood Actor Karibi Fubara Is Dead
Family Mourns As Nollywood Actor Karibi Fubara Dies A Year After Surviving Cancer Nigerian Entertainment Today:
Family Mourns As Nollywood Actor Karibi Fubara Dies A Year After Surviving Cancer
Nollywood Actor Karibi Fubara Dies Of Cancer News Break:
Nollywood Actor Karibi Fubara Dies Of Cancer
Global Village Extra:
'God Calling' Actor Karibi Fubara Dies Of Cancer
Nollywood Actor Karibi Fubara Dies After Battle With Cancer Talk Glitz:
Nollywood Actor Karibi Fubara Dies After Battle With Cancer
Nollywood actor Karibi Fubara loses battle to Cancer Naija Parrot:
Nollywood actor Karibi Fubara loses battle to Cancer
Nollywood Actor Karibi Fabura Is Dead Naija News:
Nollywood Actor Karibi Fabura Is Dead
Nollywood Actor Kabiri Fubara dies Republican Nigeria:
Nollywood Actor Kabiri Fubara dies
Popular Nollywood actor, Karibi Fubara is dead [PHOTO] Politics Nigeria:
Popular Nollywood actor, Karibi Fubara is dead [PHOTO]


   More Picks
1 EFCC: We've uncovered fresh $72.8m linked to Diezani - The Cable, 20 hours ago
2 "I’m devastated, but not hopeless" - How family announced the demise of Nollywood actor, Karibi Fubara - News Wire NGR, 21 hours ago
3 Senate approves N633.39bn for NCC, N8.8bn for USPF in 2022 budget - Daily Post, 21 hours ago
4 Nigeria records 1,424 new COVID-19 cases in 14 states, FCT - Pulse Nigeria, 7 hours ago
5 How Nigerian Customs Service Intercepted 550 Pump-Action Cartridges Going To Taraba From Anambra - Sahara Reporters, 13 hours ago
6 Adebanjo Calls Ex-APC Party Chairman, Akande A Fool, Seeks Probe Of Tinubu’s Source Of Wealth - Sahara Reporters, 9 hours ago
7 Otedola: I have no interest in holding any board position in FBN Holdings, First Bank - Vanguard News, 13 hours ago
8 Black Lives Matter: Former US Police Officer, Chauvin Pleads Guilty To Violating George Floyd’s Rights - Sahara Reporters, 20 hours ago
9 Man arrested for masterminding the abduction and murder of his wife so he can inherit her numerous assets (photos) - Linda Ikeji Blog, 17 hours ago
10 Davido's kids, Imade and Ifeanyi, bond as they spend time together with their father (video) - Linda Ikeji Blog, 21 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2021  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info