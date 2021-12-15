Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


Slain Kaduna lawmaker laid to rest in Zaria
Peoples Gazette  - The late lawmaker was shot dead on Monday night by bandits while travelling.

7 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 70%

 Additional Sources

Remains of Kaduna lawmaker killed by bandits laid to rest in Zaria The News Guru:
Remains of Kaduna lawmaker killed by bandits laid to rest in Zaria
Remains of Kaduna lawmaker killed by bandits laid to rest in Zaria Champion Newspapers:
Remains of Kaduna lawmaker killed by bandits laid to rest in Zaria
Kaduna lawmaker killed by bandits, Rilwanu Gadagau buried - P.M. News PM News:
Kaduna lawmaker killed by bandits, Rilwanu Gadagau buried - P.M. News


   More Picks
1 "We will be obsessed forever"- Ubi Franklin shares more photos with his daughter, Ariella, moments after Sandra Iheuwa called him out - Linda Ikeji Blog, 13 hours ago
2 Yuletide: NNPC Assures Nigerians Of Sufficient Petrol, Says No Need For Panic Buying - Channels Television, 18 hours ago
3 ‘Thank You For Everything’ — Osimhen Pays Tribute To Rohr After Nigeria Sacking - Complete Sports, 20 hours ago
4 How can you cry because of a girl? If a good woman leaves you, that is not enough reason to cry - Reno Omokri berates men who weep after their wowalked out on them - Linda Ikeji Blog, 20 hours ago
5 Twitter users share stories about the effect cultism had on the lives of young men - Linda Ikeji Blog, 17 hours ago
6 Lady breaks 100 years tradition in Urhoboland as she bagged her father's chieftancy title - Linda Ikeji Blog, 17 hours ago
7 Lassa fever kills medical doctor and pregnant woman in Nasarawa state - Linda Ikeji Blog, 15 hours ago
8 Buhari Rejoices With Nigeria’s First Female VC, Alele-Williams, at 89 - This Day, 15 hours ago
9 "At this point, to die is peace for me" UI Faculty President writes 26-page suicide note after battling health problems then disappears - Linda Ikeji Blog, 19 hours ago
10 Nigeria’s Public Debt Increased By N2.5trn In Three Months, Debt Management Office Gives Update - Naija Loaded, 19 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2021  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info