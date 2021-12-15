Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


EFCC needs digital training to distinguish cyber criminality from genuine businesses — Danbatta
News photo Prompt News  - The Nigerian Communications Commission, (NCC) has  advised that operatives of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, (EFCC)  need digital training to distinguish cybercriminality and genuine cyber bussiness platforms. Prof. Umar Danbatta, the ...

11 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 94%

 Additional Sources

EFCC needs digital training to distinguish cyber criminality from genuine businesses — Danbatta – The Sun Nigeria The Sun:
EFCC needs digital training to distinguish cyber criminality from genuine businesses — Danbatta – The Sun Nigeria
EFCC needs training to distinguish cyber crime from genuine businesses — NCC The Eagle Online:
EFCC needs training to distinguish cyber crime from genuine businesses — NCC
EFCC needs digital training to distinguish cyber criminality from genuine businesses — Danbatta News Verge:
EFCC needs digital training to distinguish cyber criminality from genuine businesses — Danbatta
EFCC needs digital training to distinguish cyber criminality from genuine businesses — Danbatta National Accord:
EFCC needs digital training to distinguish cyber criminality from genuine businesses — Danbatta


   More Picks
1 "We will be obsessed forever"- Ubi Franklin shares more photos with his daughter, Ariella, moments after Sandra Iheuwa called him out - Linda Ikeji Blog, 18 hours ago
2 Yuletide: NNPC Assures Nigerians Of Sufficient Petrol, Says No Need For Panic Buying - Channels Television, 23 hours ago
3 Northerners’ll never allow Igbo become president, Southeast should support Biafra – IPOB - Daily Post, 23 hours ago
4 Lassa fever kills medical doctor and pregnant woman in Nasarawa state - Linda Ikeji Blog, 19 hours ago
5 Davido's kids, Imade and Ifeanyi, bond as they spend time together with their father (video) - Linda Ikeji Blog, 14 hours ago
6 Customs intercept 550 pump action gun cartridges in Benue - The Punch, 17 hours ago
7 Buhari Rejoices With Nigeria’s First Female VC, Alele-Williams, at 89 - This Day, 19 hours ago
8 Twitter users share stories about the effect cultism had on the lives of young men - Linda Ikeji Blog, 22 hours ago
9 Lady breaks 100 years tradition in Urhoboland as she bagged her father's chieftancy title - Linda Ikeji Blog, 22 hours ago
10 FEC approves $1.9bn to boost power supply from 5,000 to 7,000 megawatts - Prompt News, 11 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2021  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info