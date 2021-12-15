Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


Court Admits 12 Alleged Invaders of Justice Odili’s House to N5m Bail Each
This Day  - *Three others remanded till January 17 Alex Enumah in Abuja Justice Nkeonye Maha of the Abuja Division of the Federal High Court on Wednesday admitted to bail in the sum of N5 million each; 13 out …

4 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

Invaders of Justice Mary Odili Daily Post:
Invaders of Justice Mary Odili's house get N5m bail each
Court grants bail to 12 suspected invaders of Mary Odili’s home, remand three others Premium Times:
Court grants bail to 12 suspected invaders of Mary Odili’s home, remand three others
Court grants N5m bail each to 12 out of 15 suspected invaders of Justice Odili’s home The Herald:
Court grants N5m bail each to 12 out of 15 suspected invaders of Justice Odili’s home
Court grants N5m bail each to15 suspected invaders of Justice Odili’s home Pulse Nigeria:
Court grants N5m bail each to15 suspected invaders of Justice Odili’s home
Court grants N5m bail each to 12 out of 15 suspected invaders of Justice Odili’s home Prompt News:
Court grants N5m bail each to 12 out of 15 suspected invaders of Justice Odili’s home
Invaders of Justice Odili’s house arrive court for arraignment The Eagle Online:
Invaders of Justice Odili’s house arrive court for arraignment


   More Picks
1 "We will be obsessed forever"- Ubi Franklin shares more photos with his daughter, Ariella, moments after Sandra Iheuwa called him out - Linda Ikeji Blog, 10 hours ago
2 Yuletide: NNPC Assures Nigerians Of Sufficient Petrol, Says No Need For Panic Buying - Channels Television, 15 hours ago
3 ‘Thank You For Everything’ — Osimhen Pays Tribute To Rohr After Nigeria Sacking - Complete Sports, 17 hours ago
4 How can you cry because of a girl? If a good woman leaves you, that is not enough reason to cry - Reno Omokri berates men who weep after their wowalked out on them - Linda Ikeji Blog, 17 hours ago
5 Lady breaks 100 years tradition in Urhoboland as she bagged her father's chieftancy title - Linda Ikeji Blog, 14 hours ago
6 Buhari Rejoices With Nigeria’s First Female VC, Alele-Williams, at 89 - This Day, 12 hours ago
7 Twitter users share stories about the effect cultism had on the lives of young men - Linda Ikeji Blog, 14 hours ago
8 Lassa fever kills medical doctor and pregnant woman in Nasarawa state - Linda Ikeji Blog, 12 hours ago
9 "At this point, to die is peace for me" UI Faculty President writes 26-page suicide note after battling health problems then disappears - Linda Ikeji Blog, 16 hours ago
10 INEC, NPC budgets abort passage of 2022 budget ― Senate - Nigerian Tribune, 11 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2021  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info