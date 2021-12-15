Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

Omicron variant spreading faster, now in 77 countries – WHO - P.M. News
PM News  - WHO says Omicron variant of COVID-19 is spreading faster than other variants, warning that it would be a mistake to dismiss it as mild.

1 hour ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

