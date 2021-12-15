Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


IPOB to Southeast elders: stop begging for Igbo Presidency
The Nation  - The Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) has admonished Southeast elders to channel their energies towards the realisation of  Biafra instead of begging for Igbo Presidency. It warned the elders not to use its name or that of its leader, Nnamdi Kanu to ...

9 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

IPOB flays Igbo leaders, politicians ‘begging’ for 2023 presidency The Guardian:
IPOB flays Igbo leaders, politicians ‘begging’ for 2023 presidency
IPOB Trash Igbo Elders, Politicians ‘Begging’ for 2023 Presidency Signal:
IPOB Trash Igbo Elders, Politicians ‘Begging’ for 2023 Presidency
IPOB to Southeast Elders : Stop Begging For Igbo Presidency Diamond Celebrities:
IPOB to Southeast Elders : Stop Begging For Igbo Presidency
IPOB to Southeast elders: stop begging for Igbo Presidency Online Nigeria:
IPOB to Southeast elders: stop begging for Igbo Presidency


   More Picks
1 "We will be obsessed forever"- Ubi Franklin shares more photos with his daughter, Ariella, moments after Sandra Iheuwa called him out - Linda Ikeji Blog, 18 hours ago
2 Yuletide: NNPC Assures Nigerians Of Sufficient Petrol, Says No Need For Panic Buying - Channels Television, 23 hours ago
3 Northerners’ll never allow Igbo become president, Southeast should support Biafra – IPOB - Daily Post, 23 hours ago
4 Lassa fever kills medical doctor and pregnant woman in Nasarawa state - Linda Ikeji Blog, 19 hours ago
5 Davido's kids, Imade and Ifeanyi, bond as they spend time together with their father (video) - Linda Ikeji Blog, 14 hours ago
6 Customs intercept 550 pump action gun cartridges in Benue - The Punch, 17 hours ago
7 Buhari Rejoices With Nigeria’s First Female VC, Alele-Williams, at 89 - This Day, 19 hours ago
8 Twitter users share stories about the effect cultism had on the lives of young men - Linda Ikeji Blog, 22 hours ago
9 Lady breaks 100 years tradition in Urhoboland as she bagged her father's chieftancy title - Linda Ikeji Blog, 22 hours ago
10 FEC approves $1.9bn to boost power supply from 5,000 to 7,000 megawatts - Prompt News, 11 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2021  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info