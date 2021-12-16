Headline inflation decreases in Nov. to 15.40% —NBS

|
|
|
|
|
1
|
"We will be obsessed forever"- Ubi Franklin shares more photos with his daughter, Ariella, moments after Sandra Iheuwa called him out - Linda Ikeji Blog,
19 hours ago
|
2
|
Lassa fever kills medical doctor and pregnant woman in Nasarawa state - Linda Ikeji Blog,
21 hours ago
|
3
|
How Nigerian Customs Service Intercepted 550 Pump-Action Cartridges Going To Taraba From Anambra - Sahara Reporters,
7 hours ago
|
4
|
Davido's kids, Imade and Ifeanyi, bond as they spend time together with their father (video) - Linda Ikeji Blog,
15 hours ago
|
5
|
Buhari Rejoices With Nigeria’s First Female VC, Alele-Williams, at 89 - This Day,
21 hours ago
|
6
|
FEC approves $1.9bn to boost power supply from 5,000 to 7,000 megawatts - Prompt News,
12 hours ago
|
7
|
Twitter users share stories about the effect cultism had on the lives of young men - Linda Ikeji Blog,
24 hours ago
|
8
|
Lady breaks 100 years tradition in Urhoboland as she bagged her father's chieftancy title - Linda Ikeji Blog,
24 hours ago
|
9
|
INEC, NPC budgets abort passage of 2022 budget ― Senate - Nigerian Tribune,
20 hours ago
|
10
|
Malaysian Court Frees Four Nigerians Sentenced To Death On Drug Charges - Sahara Reporters,
1 day ago