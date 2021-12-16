Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

Headline inflation decreases in Nov. to 15.40% —NBS
News photo Vanguard News  - Headline inflation decreased by 0.59 per cent to 15.40 per cent in November, the Statistician-General of the Federation, Mr Simon Harry says.

8 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

