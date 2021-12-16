Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


EFCC arrests MD of First Bank Holdings, Nnamdi Okonkwo
News photo The Guardian  - Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) has arrested the recently appointed Managing Director of First Bank of Nigeria Holdings Plc, Nnamdi Okonkwo.

19 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

EFCC arrests First Bank Holding chairman over $72.87 million Diezani loot Peoples Gazette:
EFCC arrests First Bank Holding chairman over $72.87 million Diezani loot
First Bank Holdings MD, Nnamdi Okonkwo, reportedly arrested by EFCC News Wire NGR:
First Bank Holdings MD, Nnamdi Okonkwo, reportedly arrested by EFCC
EFCC arrests First Bank Holding Chairman over $72.87m linked to Diezani Pulse Nigeria:
EFCC arrests First Bank Holding Chairman over $72.87m linked to Diezani
EFCC arrests First Bank Holdings GMD over $72.87 million Diezani loot 1st for Credible News:
EFCC arrests First Bank Holdings GMD over $72.87 million Diezani loot
EFCC Arrests First Bank MD, Nnamdi Okonkwo Over Fresh $72.8m Linked To Diezani Kanyi Daily:
EFCC Arrests First Bank MD, Nnamdi Okonkwo Over Fresh $72.8m Linked To Diezani


   More Picks
1 Nigeria records 1,424 new COVID-19 cases in 14 states, FCT - Pulse Nigeria, 14 hours ago
2 How Nigerian Customs Service Intercepted 550 Pump-Action Cartridges Going To Taraba From Anambra - Sahara Reporters, 21 hours ago
3 Adebanjo Calls Ex-APC Party Chairman, Akande A Fool, Seeks Probe Of Tinubu’s Source Of Wealth - Sahara Reporters, 16 hours ago
4 Female soldier flaunts her ring, kisses corps member on the lips after he proposed to her (Video) - The Info NG, 22 hours ago
5 Gernot Rohr Reveals Why He Turned Down Advice From NFF Officials - Naija Loaded, 14 hours ago
6 I will never support Yoruba Nation, Obasanjo reveals - Republican Nigeria, 12 hours ago
7 Manchester United report more postive coronavirus cases with Premier League game against Brighton in doubt - Linda Ikeji Blog, 16 hours ago
8 Obaseki hails military, launches 2022 Armed Forces Remembrance Day emblem - The Punch, 5 hours ago
9 4 children die, several fighting for life after wind blows bouncy castle into air - Linda Ikeji Blog, 16 hours ago
10 Singer Ayra Starr recounts how a male fan made her laugh and almost drop her mic as she danced while performing on stage (video) - Linda Ikeji Blog, 16 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2021  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info