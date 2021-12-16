Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


Why I Rejected Suggestions, Advises From NFF –Rohr
News photo Complete Sports  - Former Super Eagles coach, Gernot Rohr has revealed that he turned down suggestions and advises from the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) when it comes to players selection because he trusted his technical team.
Rohr, who was sacked on Sunday by ...

2 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

Super Eagles: Why I turned down advice from NFF officials – Rohr Daily Post:
Super Eagles: Why I turned down advice from NFF officials – Rohr
Super Eagles: Why I turned down advice from NFF officials – Rohr Nigerian Eye:
Super Eagles: Why I turned down advice from NFF officials – Rohr
Why I Rejected Suggestions, Advises From NFF –Rohr Online Nigeria:
Why I Rejected Suggestions, Advises From NFF –Rohr
I turned down players suggested to me by NFF officials – Rohr Brila:
I turned down players suggested to me by NFF officials – Rohr


   More Picks
1 "We will be obsessed forever"- Ubi Franklin shares more photos with his daughter, Ariella, moments after Sandra Iheuwa called him out - Linda Ikeji Blog, 19 hours ago
2 Lassa fever kills medical doctor and pregnant woman in Nasarawa state - Linda Ikeji Blog, 21 hours ago
3 How Nigerian Customs Service Intercepted 550 Pump-Action Cartridges Going To Taraba From Anambra - Sahara Reporters, 7 hours ago
4 Davido's kids, Imade and Ifeanyi, bond as they spend time together with their father (video) - Linda Ikeji Blog, 15 hours ago
5 Buhari Rejoices With Nigeria’s First Female VC, Alele-Williams, at 89 - This Day, 21 hours ago
6 FEC approves $1.9bn to boost power supply from 5,000 to 7,000 megawatts - Prompt News, 12 hours ago
7 Twitter users share stories about the effect cultism had on the lives of young men - Linda Ikeji Blog, 24 hours ago
8 Lady breaks 100 years tradition in Urhoboland as she bagged her father's chieftancy title - Linda Ikeji Blog, 24 hours ago
9 INEC, NPC budgets abort passage of 2022 budget ― Senate - Nigerian Tribune, 20 hours ago
10 Malaysian Court Frees Four Nigerians Sentenced To Death On Drug Charges - Sahara Reporters, 1 day ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2021  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info