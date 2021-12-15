Post News
News at a Glance
How Nigerian Customs Service Intercepted 550 Pump-Action Cartridges Going To Taraba From Anambra
Sahara Reporters
- Operatives seized 550 pump-action gun cartridges at Adikpo Junction, Benue State.
7 hours ago
News Credibility Score:
99%
Additional Sources
The Punch:
Customs intercept 550 pump action gun cartridges in Benue
Channels Television:
Customs Intercept Hundreds Of Pump Action Gun Cartridges In Benue
Ripples Nigeria:
Customs intercepts 550 Pump Action gun cartridges in Benue
The News Guru:
Customs intercept commercial bus loaded with 550 gun cartridges in Benue
The Street Journal:
Customs intercepts 550 pump action ammunition concealed inside sack bags in Benue
The Will:
Customs Intercept Hundreds Of Gun Cartridges In Benue
Top Naija:
Customs seizes 550 gun cartridges, arrests 17 in Benue
The Eagle Online:
Customs intercepts 550 Pump Action gun cartridges in Benue
National Accord:
Customs intercept 550 pump action gun cartridges in Benue
Global Village Extra:
Customs Intercept Hundreds Of Pump Action Gun Cartridges In Benue
More Picks
1
"We will be obsessed forever"- Ubi Franklin shares more photos with his daughter, Ariella, moments after Sandra Iheuwa called him out -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
19 hours ago
2
Lassa fever kills medical doctor and pregnant woman in Nasarawa state -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
21 hours ago
3
How Nigerian Customs Service Intercepted 550 Pump-Action Cartridges Going To Taraba From Anambra -
Sahara Reporters,
7 hours ago
4
Davido's kids, Imade and Ifeanyi, bond as they spend time together with their father (video) -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
15 hours ago
5
Buhari Rejoices With Nigeria’s First Female VC, Alele-Williams, at 89 -
This Day,
21 hours ago
6
FEC approves $1.9bn to boost power supply from 5,000 to 7,000 megawatts -
Prompt News,
12 hours ago
7
Twitter users share stories about the effect cultism had on the lives of young men -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
24 hours ago
8
Lady breaks 100 years tradition in Urhoboland as she bagged her father's chieftancy title -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
24 hours ago
9
INEC, NPC budgets abort passage of 2022 budget ― Senate -
Nigerian Tribune,
20 hours ago
10
Malaysian Court Frees Four Nigerians Sentenced To Death On Drug Charges -
Sahara Reporters,
1 day ago
