World Bank approves $700m for climate resilience project in Nigeria
News photo The Punch  - The World Bank has approved a $700m credit from the International Development Association for the Nigeria Agro-Climatic Resilience in Semi-Arid Landscapes Project.

   More Picks
1 EFCC: We've uncovered fresh $72.8m linked to Diezani - The Cable, 20 hours ago
2 "I’m devastated, but not hopeless" - How family announced the demise of Nollywood actor, Karibi Fubara - News Wire NGR, 21 hours ago
3 Senate approves N633.39bn for NCC, N8.8bn for USPF in 2022 budget - Daily Post, 21 hours ago
4 Nigeria records 1,424 new COVID-19 cases in 14 states, FCT - Pulse Nigeria, 7 hours ago
5 How Nigerian Customs Service Intercepted 550 Pump-Action Cartridges Going To Taraba From Anambra - Sahara Reporters, 13 hours ago
6 Adebanjo Calls Ex-APC Party Chairman, Akande A Fool, Seeks Probe Of Tinubu’s Source Of Wealth - Sahara Reporters, 9 hours ago
7 Otedola: I have no interest in holding any board position in FBN Holdings, First Bank - Vanguard News, 13 hours ago
8 Black Lives Matter: Former US Police Officer, Chauvin Pleads Guilty To Violating George Floyd’s Rights - Sahara Reporters, 20 hours ago
9 Man arrested for masterminding the abduction and murder of his wife so he can inherit her numerous assets (photos) - Linda Ikeji Blog, 17 hours ago
10 Davido's kids, Imade and Ifeanyi, bond as they spend time together with their father (video) - Linda Ikeji Blog, 21 hours ago
