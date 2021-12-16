Sen. Kalu Urges APC To Postpone Convention, Calls for Simultaneous Presidential Primaries and Convention

The Chief Whip of the Senate , Senator Orji Uzor Kalu has urged the National Chairman CaretakerExtraordinary Convention Planning Committee, Gov Mai Mala Buni and Read more

9News Nigeria Nigeria Breaking News - 9News NigeriaThe Chief Whip of the Senate , Senator Orji Uzor Kalu has urged the National Chairman CaretakerExtraordinary Convention Planning Committee, Gov Mai Mala Buni and Read more9News Nigeria



News Credibility Score: 99%