Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


NCDC: 434 Lassa fever cases, 80 deaths recorded in 2021
Within Nigeria  - The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) has stated that 434 cases of Lassa fever have been recorded in Nigeria in 2021.

19 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

Channels Television:
Lassa Fever: 434 Cases, 80 Deaths Recorded In 2021 – NCDC
Lassa Fever: 434 Cases, 80 Deaths Recorded In 2021 – NCDC Igbere TV News:
Lassa Fever: 434 Cases, 80 Deaths Recorded In 2021 – NCDC
Lassa fever kills 80 in Nigeria | Health | herald.ng The Herald:
Lassa fever kills 80 in Nigeria | Health | herald.ng
Lassa Fever: 434 Cases, 80 Deaths Recorded In 2021 – NCDC The Street Journal:
Lassa Fever: 434 Cases, 80 Deaths Recorded In 2021 – NCDC
Edo tops Lassa fever cases in Nigeria; 80 deaths recorded - P.M. News PM News:
Edo tops Lassa fever cases in Nigeria; 80 deaths recorded - P.M. News
Nigeria records 80 deaths from Lassa fever News Wire NGR:
Nigeria records 80 deaths from Lassa fever
Lassa Fever: 434 Cases, 80 Deaths Recorded In 2021 – NCDC Global Village Extra:
Lassa Fever: 434 Cases, 80 Deaths Recorded In 2021 – NCDC


   More Picks
1 Nigeria records 1,424 new COVID-19 cases in 14 states, FCT - Pulse Nigeria, 22 hours ago
2 BBNaija star, Nini buys herself a Mercedes Benz SUV - Yaba Left Online, 18 hours ago
3 As Buhari clocks 79, a focus on achievements, challenges – by Garba Shehu - The Nation, 17 hours ago
4 Obasanjo Reveals Why He Would Never Support Agitation For 'Yoruba Nation' - Kanyi Daily, 58 mins ago
5 SHOCKING!!! North Korea Bans Citizens From Laughing For This Shocking Reason - Naija Loaded, 17 hours ago
6 Singer Ayra Starr recounts how a male fan made her laugh and almost drop her mic as she danced while performing on stage (video) - Linda Ikeji Blog, 24 hours ago
7 Obaseki hails military, launches 2022 Armed Forces Remembrance Day emblem - The Punch, 13 hours ago
8 IPMAN Blames Private Depots For Hike In Petrol Price - The Genius Media, 18 hours ago
9 Update: Body of Lagos diploma holder who plunged into Lagos lagoon has been found - Linda Ikeji Blog, 9 hours ago
10 DMO Offers N250bn Sukuk For Subscription As Debt Rises To $92.6bn - The New Diplomat, 22 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2021  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info