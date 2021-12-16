Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

I will never support Yoruba Nation, Obasanjo reveals
News photo Republican Nigeria  - Former President Olusegun Obasanjo has reaffirmed his loyality and commitment to a united Nigeria. He said he would never support the agitation for a “Yoruba Nation”. The Buhari Administration has been battling with secessionist groups, including the ...

4 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

